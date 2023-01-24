Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

The bihus.info portal brought to light the fact that one of the business partners of the head of the Ukrainian presidential office took some interests of pro-Russian politicians accused of treason.

In 2019, after Volodymyr Zelensky’s election victory, Andriy Yermak assumed the leadership of the Ukrainian President’s Office. The politician has long been a partner of producer-entrepreneur Artem Kolyubayev.

The bihus.info According to him, it is noteworthy that Golzubayev’s companies have won state grants worth about 60 million hryvnias (approximately 600 million forints) (it is noteworthy that the entrepreneur personally headed the company responsible for the distribution of funds in spring 2021). What is even more interesting is that he acquired a significant share of ownership in large companies such as Merchant

After the start of the invasion, two were owned by pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians and businessmen.

The firm accused him of treason and was arrested last year and later extradited to Russia Viktor Medvechuk’s citizenship was also revoked, as well as owned by Vadim Stoler, another politician-entrepreneur who fled Ukraine. Since December 2019, Kolyubayev has become a co-owner of companies associated with two pro-Russian businessmen, which, according to the journalists of bihus.info, based on the reported financial situation, is impossible for him. Significant share of income Shop at prestigious businesses.

For this reason, the portal believes that Koljubayev may have acquired the property as an associate of someone in these businesses – but there is no clear evidence as to whose person it might be.