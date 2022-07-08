Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary.

Russia continues to change the news about its plans for war on Ukraine, but President Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his intention to occupy the entire country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN. Friday news portal.

They continued to invade our state: first politically, then on the Crimean Peninsula, then on the Donets Basin, then in a full-scale invasion. Based on this, Russia plans to replace the political leadership and occupy the whole of Ukraine. We are absolutely sure

said the head of state.

He doesn’t trust Moscow because it constantly changes its rhetoric. According to his words, Russia has more artillery and more rocket launchers than the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk basin. They will lose many soldiers, but neither technology nor human sacrifice is important for Russia, he stressed. He pointed out: Ukraine is asking for more weapons from its partners precisely so that it can resist its enemy.

In the south, according to the president, it’s a little easier, because the Ukrainian armed forces keep the situation under control and sometimes even launch a counterattack. Kharkiv County in the eastern part of the country has also been almost completely liberated, although the Russians have left their forces there for the time being, he said, according to MTI.

According to Zelensky, the war could end by the end of the year if certain conditions were met.

If we are strong, we may come to a point where Russia has to come to the negotiating table

– The president explained, he also said that it is important to see Moscow: the countries of the world stand together for Ukraine.