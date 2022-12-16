Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by about 2.5 percent by the end of 2022, not 20 percent as many previously predicted, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a teleconference of the Council for Strategic Developments and National Plans on Thursday.

In January-November this year, the federal budget was passed with a surplus of 560 billion rubles (almost HUF 3,360 billion), and he predicted a moderate deficit of 2 percent of GDP in the next year’s Russian budget.

The Russian president said the poverty rate fell to 10.5 percent in the third quarter, and that it was necessary to maintain this downward trend. He explained that the ratio of mutual settlements in Russian foreign trade in rubles has doubled compared to December 2021 and accounts for a third of the total amount. He further appreciated that

The Russian ruble has become one of the strongest currencies in the world since the beginning of this year.

He said that Russia would increase gas exports to the East, and that the parameters of the planned military-industrial complex and state security orders would be reviewed.

Talking about support for mothers and children, he ordered raising the beneficiary limit from 18 to 19 for Krug Dobra (Circle of Goodness) Foundation, established to support children suffering from serious, life-threatening, chronic or rare diseases. He ordered that by the end of 2023 every child under 3 years of age should have a nursery place.

Putin said the key to increasing the financial well-being of Russian families is creating new jobs and economic growth, MTI wrote.