Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow on Friday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Governing Council’s vote on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant did not reflect reality.

The mathematical majority on the IAEA Board of Governors repeats approaches that deny reality

– said the Ambassador, referring to the fact that Russia considers the regions of Zaporizhzhia County separated from Ukraine to be part of its territory. Ryabkov called on council members to deal with the question of where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant continues to fire from. According to Moscow, the facility is being attacked by Ukrainian artillery, while Kyiv says it is being attacked by Russian artillery.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors adopted a resolution at a closed-door meeting on Thursday calling on Russia to immediately halt its activities at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. This is already the third such resolution this year. The governing body called on Russia to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia facility, which it controls, and drop its “baseless claim” to the nuclear power plant.

Reacting to the decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would continue dialogue with the IAEA. The Russian Permanent Mission, which works with international organizations based in Vienna, described the IAEA Board of Governors’ decision on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as unprofessional and beyond the agency’s competence.