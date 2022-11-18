Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Nikita Chybrin, 27, said he had been in Ukraine for more than four months as a member of the 64th Special Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment, a unit accused of war crimes in the Kyiv region in March. Guardian.

Ciprin landed in the Spanish capital on Tuesday and was detained at the airport’s immigration centre. In a phone interview from the airport Wednesday night, Sybrin denied any involvement in his unit’s alleged war crimes and said he “never” carried a weapon while in Ukraine.

He said he wanted to testify in an international court about his experiences in Ukraine.

I have nothing to hide. This is a criminal war started by Russia. I want to do everything I can to put an end to this

– he said.

Sybrin admitted that he decided to leave Russia after leaving his unit in Ukraine in June. He also noted that he told his commanders that he was against the war on February 24, the first day of the invasion. According to his claim, after speaking out, he was dismissed as a mechanic and then assigned to manual labor.

They threatened to put him in jail. Finally, my commanders decided to hire me as a sweeper and transporter. They were kept away from the battlefield

– He told about his time in Ukraine.

The paper could not independently verify all the details of Sibir’s story. The ex-soldier gave them documents and photos showing he was stationed in Ukraine with the 64th Special Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment.