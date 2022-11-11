Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Australian police announced on Friday that Russian hackers may have breached the database of Australian health insurer Medibank, and they have already contacted Russian authorities.

Reece Kershaw, on behalf of the Australian Federal Police, said that although they were shedding light on the identity of the perpetrators, they were not releasing details. At the press conference, this group of hackers is believed to be responsible for several major intrusions reported from other parts of the world.

Australians are outraged and want answers!

Kershaw said. The Russian embassy in Canberra is yet to respond to the announcement.

One of Australia’s leading private health insurers announced this week that hackers accessed the personal information of 9.7 million current and former customers, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. On Thursday, the cybercriminals demanded 10 million dollars (about 4 billion HUF) in exchange for the stolen data.

According to previously published information, computer intrusions caused significant damage and targeted people receiving treatment for drug addiction, venereal disease or abortion, MTI wrote.