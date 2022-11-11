November 11, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Arzu 13 mins ago 1 min read

Australian police announced on Friday that Russian hackers may have breached the database of Australian health insurer Medibank, and they have already contacted Russian authorities.

Reece Kershaw, on behalf of the Australian Federal Police, said that although they were shedding light on the identity of the perpetrators, they were not releasing details. At the press conference, this group of hackers is believed to be responsible for several major intrusions reported from other parts of the world.

Australians are outraged and want answers!

Kershaw said. The Russian embassy in Canberra is yet to respond to the announcement.

One of Australia’s leading private health insurers announced this week that hackers accessed the personal information of 9.7 million current and former customers, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. On Thursday, the cybercriminals demanded 10 million dollars (about 4 billion HUF) in exchange for the stolen data.

According to previously published information, computer intrusions caused significant damage and targeted people receiving treatment for drug addiction, venereal disease or abortion, MTI wrote.

See also  Corona virus infection re-emerges in European country due to a new subtype

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

While the markets celebrated, they hit the HUF

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Dollar Falls on Shocking Data – Forint Holds

16 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Brezhnev was brought back from the dead several times

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

13 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

BlockFi limits platform activity, including halting customer withdrawals

19 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Millie Bobby Brown said the Duffers came out to get Noah Schnapp

22 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Scientists tested Einstein’s relativity on a cosmological scale, and found something strange: ScienceAlert

35 mins ago Izer