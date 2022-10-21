Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

White House Confident Earlier reports suggested Iranian soldiers could help Russians on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

It is already known that the Russians also use Iranian-made drones. However, in recent days, Iranian soldiers stationed in Ukraine are also said to be directly helping it.

The White House said Thursday night that Iran’s military was “directly involved” in the conflict by supporting the Russians in conducting drone strikes. John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said that while Iran had sent “relatively few people” to Crimea, they were actually helping the Russians on the front lines.

We understand that the Iranians have sent training officers and technical support to Crimea, but the drones are controlled by the Russians.

Illustrated by John Kirby (In this context, British intelligence received information that most of the soldiers belonged to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards).

The US spokesman added: Because of this, the US government is exploring the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Iran, or maybe somehow making it harder for the Russians to send drones?