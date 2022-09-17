Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Gergely Gulyás and Géza Gecse Russian Great Power Policy 1905-2021 In a round table discussion organized to present his book, he explained: At present, European politics is determined by the answer to the question of how far these imperial ambitions stretch.

He noted: The Baltic states and Hungary give different answers to the question. The former believes that if Ukraine loses, Poland will follow, so the Poles, for example, think that if there is a war with the Russians anyway, it is better to fight it in Ukraine. We are saying that under no circumstances should NATO allow itself to be drawn into this war and become a part of it, he pointed out that if it had stayed out of the war, NATO member states would not have faced today’s threat. Russia.

This does not change the fact that we are dealing with a long-standing conflict, from Europe’s point of view, only because of our own unfortunate reactions, which pose a serious risk and bring difficult economic times, said Gergely Gulyás.

The minister explained: the policy of economic sanctions against Russia has not met expectations at the moment and has brought “unbelievable income” to Russia, thus helping the aggressor. He pointed out: In the long run, this should not be the case, as it leads to a kind of restructuring, “pushing Russia towards Asia” and separating Russia from Europe in an economic sense, according to MTI.

He noted that after 1990 Western Europe thought there were no barriers to economic cooperation with the Russians, saying “it didn’t do its homework” to diversify its sources of raw materials. As he said, it is not wrong that Europe bought energy from Russia, but today there is no alternative.

He emphasized: At the same time, creating another one-sided dependency is also not beneficial. He pointed out that Hungary has taken reasonable steps to diversify.

Gergely Gulyás said it is in the European interest to restore trade relations with Russia as soon as possible, at least in the energy sector.