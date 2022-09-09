Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

A Romanian mine hit and damaged a mine as a result of an explosion in the Black Sea, the Romanian Navy announced Thursday evening.

Minesweeper Locotenent Dimitrie Nicolescu was ordered to precisely that area because at noon on Thursday, a vessel of the GSP company, which serves offshore oil and gas exploration, announced that it had found a sea mine 45 kilometers northeast of Constanta.

The minesweeper found the suspected structure in the afternoon, but unfavorable weather and two-meter waves did not allow a diving unit trained for mine collection to access, identify and neutralize it. Even if the recommended precautions are taken after dark,

A mine floated in the storm hit the rear of the mine, detonated and a small flame erupted near the diving level.

They added: None of the 75-person crew were injured and are not in danger. The vessel did not sink, there was no major damage to the vessel, and the Naval Command dispatched another vessel to the scene and assisted in towing the damaged minesweeper, whose engine was also damaged.

The announcement also recalls: since the beginning of the war launched by Russia against Ukraine on February 24, this is the third mission in which a Romanian minesweeper was alerted to neutralize a floating mine.