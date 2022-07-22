Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

On Thursday, the broadcast of one of the largest Ukrainian radio stations, TavrMedia, was hacked and it was announced that Volodymyr Zelensky was seriously ill.

According to Ukrainians, there was a hacker attack and Zelensky Already reacted to the message On Thursday night, he was said to be fine. Meanwhile, the Independence of Kiev He tried to figure out what had happened.

According to TavrMedia, they were playing a concert on their channel and were interrupted by an “unusual message” that hackers were behind it around 1:00 p.m. They said in the broadcast: Zelensky is in the intensive care unit, whose duties have been temporarily taken over by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stepanchuk.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the period between 12pm and 2am is considered the channel’s prime time, and it is not known how many people listen to the broadcast. They contacted TavrMedia regarding the case, but have yet to receive an answer to their questions.

For now, the radio company only said that they are working on solving the problem, they did not want to reveal more, but they promised more detailed information later. The organization responsible for Ukrainian cyber security has also launched an investigation into the case.