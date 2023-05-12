Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Russia offers Georgia a deal with the devil. In the deal made with the devil, as we know, the devil wins – wrote Ole Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ukrainian president.

Vladimir Putin’s decision to cancel Russian visas and restore air travel for Georgian citizens is seen as political compensation for the current Georgian government’s reluctance to impose sanctions on Russia for attacking Ukraine and slowing European integration.

he added.

In his view, the Kremlin is getting concessions without taking responsibility for the pain caused to the Georgian people. As he reminds, in 2008, Russian planes already flew to Georgia to bomb civilians. “Now they plan to bomb the European future of Georgians.”

Russia is not interested in Georgia’s progress towards EU and NATO, its prosperity and development. Moscow aims to create conditions where growth is impossible

– Nikolenko believes that rapprochement with Russia is not expected to be supported by some Georgian politicians and people.

In this context, we express our solidarity and support to Georgians in their legitimate aspiration to build a prosperous European state within internationally recognized borders.

– The Ukrainian president’s spokesman wrote, calling on the Georgian government to “harmonize its policy towards Russia with that of the European Union and refrain from actions that would set back Georgia’s further European aspirations.”