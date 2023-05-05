Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

The Council of Foreign Ministers of EU member states has approved a collective purchase of one billion euros worth of artillery munitions and missiles for Ukraine, the EU Foreign Affairs Council said on Friday.

According to the announcement, the one-billion-euro grant approved within the framework of the European Peace Facility contributes to strengthening Ukraine’s resilience, protecting its independence, independence and territorial integrity, and providing protection to citizens against Russian aggression. .

They said the support would help supply Ukrainian armed forces with 155-millimeter caliber artillery ammunition and rockets. According to reports, EU member states may jointly acquire these devices from companies established in the EU or Norway, MTI reported.

This funding helps the European Union and Norway produce these munitions and missiles. They reminded: Friday’s decision approved a previous aid package worth one billion euros, which allowed EU member states to repay land donated to Ukraine from February 9 to May 31 from their current stocks or current orders. Artillery Explosives and Rockets.

Along with previous support packages, the measure adopted on Friday raised the EU contribution to support the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine under the European Peace Framework to 5.6 billion euros, they said.