April 22, 2023

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

On Friday, the British government announced sanctions against Russian judicial officials and national security agents involved in the arrest of Vladimir Kara-Murza, as well as an assassination attempt against the opposition politician suspected by his supporters.

A Moscow city court sentenced Kara-Murza, a Russian-British dual citizen, to 25 years in prison on Monday.

In its first response, the Foreign Office in London described the court order as politically motivated.

The Russian ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, was also invited to the ministry, to whom it was explained: in the opinion of the United Kingdom, the verdict contradicts Russia’s international human rights obligations, including the right to a fair trial.

British Foreign Secretary James Wise announced on Friday that the ministry has imposed a travel ban and asset freeze on judge Yelena Lenskaya, who approved the detention of Vladimir Kara-Murza, and the investigating officers who took part in Kara-Murza’s detention, Genesis Koleshnikov and Andrey Zadachin. Ministry announced.

London also imposed sanctions against two agents of the Russian State Security Service (FSB), Alexander Samopal and Konstantin Kudryavtsev. According to the justification, the two FSB agents were members of the operational team that followed Kara-Murza several times during his travels, and according to reports from supporters of the opposition politician, there were poisoning and assassination attempts against him in 2015 and 2017. .

