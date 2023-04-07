April 7, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

Some Ukrainian oligarchs have retreated significantly since the start of the war, but Ukraine’s recovery depends on whether corruption and post-Soviet kleptocracy can be systematically pushed back, Bloomberg wrote.

According to a news agency opinion piece, the Zelenskyi government has done much to suppress the oligarchs. The states that support Ukraine are happy about this, but they fear that others will come in their place and rob them of the resources intended for reconstruction.

Donors fear not old oligarchs but new ones

The former head of the Central Bank of Ukraine Valeriya Kontareva said about this.

The to Bloomberg A European diplomat said that Western allies (especially the G7) have asked Ukraine to pursue anti-corruption reforms. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government should try to maintain good relations with some of the other oligarchs who still have money and power so that they don’t take their money out of the country.

Among them is Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmedov, who last year became a kind of war hero in the eyes of Ukrainians, thanks to his donations. “I never thought this could happen said VAllerija Kondareva. Bloomberg also mentioned the name of Ihor Kolomoisky, who was raided by Ukrainian authorities in February.

See also  The Ukrainians received a significant amount of weapons during a critical period, and may have serious problems compensating for Russian losses - our war news on Monday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Index – Foreign – Van der Leyen and Macron ask China to negotiate with Putin

9 hours ago Arzu
6 min read

A small airport in Poland has become the center of the world

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Footage leaks: Ukraine prepares for counterattack with 40,000-strong strike force

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Samsung cuts production to address a global memory chip glut as profits decline

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

Rapper Coolio died of a fentanyl overdose, manager says

2 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

SpaceX launches an Intelsat satellite with a NASA Earth Observation Experiment

2 hours ago Izer