Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Some Ukrainian oligarchs have retreated significantly since the start of the war, but Ukraine’s recovery depends on whether corruption and post-Soviet kleptocracy can be systematically pushed back, Bloomberg wrote.

According to a news agency opinion piece, the Zelenskyi government has done much to suppress the oligarchs. The states that support Ukraine are happy about this, but they fear that others will come in their place and rob them of the resources intended for reconstruction.

Donors fear not old oligarchs but new ones

The former head of the Central Bank of Ukraine Valeriya Kontareva said about this.

The to Bloomberg A European diplomat said that Western allies (especially the G7) have asked Ukraine to pursue anti-corruption reforms. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government should try to maintain good relations with some of the other oligarchs who still have money and power so that they don’t take their money out of the country.

Among them is Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmedov, who last year became a kind of war hero in the eyes of Ukrainians, thanks to his donations. “I never thought this could happen“ said VAllerija Kondareva. Bloomberg also mentioned the name of Ihor Kolomoisky, who was raided by Ukrainian authorities in February.