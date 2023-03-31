Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

Mr. Constitutional lawyer Zoltán Lomnici, advisor of the Századvég Center for Common Sense at the current channel M1.

Zoltán Lomnici Jr. Put it this way: The resolution is “no smear”, it is clearly stated, its structure is logical, and it conveys a clear message: it supports peace, respects Ukraine’s territorial autonomy, condemns Russian aggression, addresses Harmful consequences of economic sanctions, and urges the EU not to take any such measures. In addition, he draws attention to the government’s strong mandate from citizens, and calls on the Hungarian left not to harm the country and the Hungarian people.

This decision is the most democratic way to register the will of the majority of the Hungarian people, because Hungarians see their will in the document, which they expressed in the national consultation and supported their decision in last year’s parliamentary elections. Constitutional lawyer.

Zoltán Lomnici Jr. And he pointed out that not only did the Hungarian left oppose the government “as usual” on this issue, but “out of necessity, their supporters behind them will not tolerate it if the Hungarian left wanders on this issue.”

After the vote, the constitutional lawyer asserted: The proposal was extraordinarily legal because it was accepted by parliament with a decisive majority.

A pro-peace resolution submitted by Fidesz and KDNP representatives to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war was adopted by parliament with 130 votes in favor and 24 abstentions. In the document, Parliament expresses its commitment to peace and expects all members of the international community to act quickly for peace and to avoid steps that would escalate war. It condemns Russia’s military aggression and recognizes Ukraine’s right to self-defense.