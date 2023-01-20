Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

The European Union is considering introducing new economic sanctions against Russia, although adopting individual packages will be more challenging and provoke more controversy and opposition, European Council President Charles Michel said.

“Each dispute over sanctions is more difficult than the last,” Michael said in an interview In Kiev During his visit after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said he would inform his colleagues about the Ukrainian proposals and demands and they would be discussed in due course.

I am sure we can increase the pressure on the Kremlin

– said the President of the European Council, who went to Kiev in part to prepare for the meeting scheduled for February 3. EU-Ukraine Summit.

“I believe this occasion will be a strong signal that we are together. At that time, we will decide what are the next important steps and what are the common goals,” he is quoted as saying. Bloomberg Michael.

He said he thought EU countries should send more tanks to Ukraine, but understood why the decision was complicated. to Germany. “I think it is very necessary to supply tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, we have to take into account aspects of the German leadership. This is not an easy decision,” Michael concluded.