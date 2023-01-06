Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

According to a statement from the White House, the German and American leaders expressed their joint commitment to continue providing necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine.

US wants to supply Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine and Mortar infantry fighting vehicles to Germany. Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces at their respective facilities

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed further support for Ukraine’s air defense forces.

In late December, the United States announced that it would donate a batch of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. Germany joins US in delivering additional Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine

Also, Germany – As before index Already written – Gepard supports and supports Ukraine with self-propelled anti-aircraft guns as a countermeasure against Russian airstrikes by Iranian drones.

The ever-increasing Russian drone attacks are putting Ukraine under serious difficulties, as the failure of the regular electricity and heating system is causing bitter moments for the people, which is why the assistance of both countries is important.