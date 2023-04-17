Index – Foreign countries – Russian superiority; More than 300 thousand people died and were injured; Spring campaign

The publication asserts that the documents, labeled “secret” and “top secret,” provide important insight into the current state of the war in Ukraine. The documents reveal, among other things, that Vladimir Putin’s army has made little progress in recent months, and since last July, the Russians have gained an average of 2.7 kilometers of territory per month in their offensive around Bahmut.

Do you already know when the Ukrainians will attack – or not?

It is also a surprising fact that the number of mercenaries fighting around Bahmuth outnumbers the regular soldiers. According to US intelligence, the 22,000 fighters of Wagner’s group made up 70 percent of the invasion force fighting in the city.

Multiple sources say they are ramping up arms deliveries to Kiev ahead of a planned Ukrainian counteroffensive on April 30, 2023 — no specific date has previously been announced for when a major Western-backed offensive would begin. However, Ukrainian civil servants may set a new date due to the leak.

A senior Pentagon spokesman said the leaked information “poses a very serious risk to national security.” The FBI said the documents were “based on classified U.S. intelligence” gathered from classified sources and methods.

A senior security source told Newsweek that Vladimir Putin and the most powerful Russian politicians around him have certainly seen the documents.

As previously reported, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira is suspected of leaking hundreds of photos of top-secret military documents that circulated online last week. The leaks, the military’s biggest prosecution in at least a decade, revealed everything from deficiencies in Ukraine’s air defenses to details of US spying on its allies and partners.

Bahmud would soon fall into Russian hands

US intelligence is closely monitoring the fighting around Bahmut, and according to reports, the city is slowly falling into Russian hands.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, warned reporters last week against covering up the leaked documents. “This is non-commercial information in the public domain,” he said.

The Newsweek He drew the following conclusions from the 20-page document made public on Monday:

Russian forces continued ground operations in Donetsk, while Ukrainians carried out a sabotage operation in Belarus, in which a small drone attacked a Russian plane; The second document records the number of soldiers killed at the front, and the methodology and assessment of the Defense Intelligence Agency changes from day to day; The third document contains information about US forces and their activities. The document reveals that there are at least 100 people in the United States in Ukraine. The document also provides an overview of Allied intelligence operations in Poland, Romania and the Black Sea, as well as notes on previously undisclosed “Phoenix Strike” training for Ukrainian special forces in France, Germany and the Netherlands; A fourth document was issued on February 28, when Kyrilo Budanov (head of military intelligence of Ukraine) ordered the deployment of an elite “Kraken” unit in Bahmut to stabilize the “catastrophic” situation. The second part of the document reports on an alleged attempt by the Russian president and chairman of the Russian National Security Council to undermine Vladimir Putin’s authority; The fifth document provides a macro overview of the situation in Donbass, where, since April 2022, Russia has attempted to wear down Ukrainian defenses through repeated artillery strikes, airstrikes and ground operations. According to intelligence, Russia stubbornly adheres to this tactic, which is why its ammunition reserves are depleted, which may ultimately frustrate Moscow’s war aims and result in a protracted war; A sixth document shows Russian progress around Bahmut between July 2022 and January 2023. The brief also notes that although Russia controls approximately 790 square kilometers east of the city, Russia has advanced only 2.7 kilometers per month on average; A seventh document follows Yevgeny Prigozhin’s instructions and shows 12 Ukrainian armies (about 30,000 soldiers) fighting at Bahmut against 29,000 Russian soldiers, 75 percent of whom are mercenaries; An eighth document states that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost territory in the northern part of Bakhmut in recent weeks and withdrew from the village of Berhivka on February 23; The following document shows how the National Security Agency (NSA) and its military partners collect data by monitoring radios and radars, and discusses the importance of electronic intelligence; A tenth document identifies the Ukrainian divisions in Bahmut by name and traces the fighting on a map. In addition, he repeats the data in document number 7 about the number of Russian mercenaries; Document 11 is a daily overview of the battlefield around Khargi. There, an estimated 48,600 Russian troops could face 7,250 Ukrainian troops; The following document is a snapshot of the southern battlefield. A considerable number of armies still faced each other there; The thirteenth document is a map covering the eastern part between Kherson and Mariupol in the west, and showing Bahmut; The fourteenth document shows the extent of frozen ground in eastern Ukraine in February-March and the start of the muddy season in April-May, not necessarily expecting tanks to get stuck in June; A fifteenth document summarizes the losses of Russian and Ukrainian assets and people, which intelligence notes are of “moderate” security. Estimates are more conservative than the data in Documents 1 and 2: it puts the number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded in the battle at 189,500 to 223,000, and Ukrainian soldiers killed or wounded at 124,500 to 131,000. In terms of equipment, approximately three-quarters of Russia’s deployed artillery guns had already been destroyed, compared to only 10 percent on the Ukrainian side; The sixteenth document states that the US and NATO have conducted nearly a hundred drones over the Black Sea since September. Since then, Russia has “responded” to five US and NATO spy missions; The seventeenth document deals with individual rocket launches; The eighteenth document lists the European countries that have pledged their support to Ukraine. This document is based on reports from US security officials operating in foreign capitals; The nineteenth document shows equipment promised to Ukraine, the document also reveals that training of Ukrainian forces takes place outside of Ukraine. Interestingly, the document was “delivered” to Finland, which was not a NATO member at the time, but not to Sweden; The twentieth document deals with the Ukrainian spring counteroffensive. Based on this, the offensive will be carried out by Ukraine’s 10th Operation Corps, and will consist of nine brigades being rebuilt by US and allied forces, plus three more brigades of Ukraine’s own forces.

We continue to follow the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war and our article will be updated every minute on Monday.

(Cover Image: (Muhammad Enes Yildirim / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)