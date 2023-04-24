Several foreign ministers of the European Union called Ambassador Le Sage’s comments – in which he questioned the sovereignty of Ukraine and other former Soviet states – unacceptable, and called on Beijing to clarify its position – wrote. Reuters news agency.

Asked whether Lu’s comments represented China’s official position, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Beijing respects the sovereignty of former Soviet countries.

Mao told a news conference that his views on sovereignty represented China’s official government position.

The Chinese Embassy in Paris issued a statement on Monday saying that Lu’s remarks were “not a political statement, but an expression of his personal views”.

Asked whether Crimea is part of Ukraine or not, Lew said in an interview with French television on Friday that Crimea was historically part of Russia and had been given to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

These former Soviet Union countries have no real status in international law because there is no international treaty supporting their sovereign status.

he added.