Index – Foreign – According to Zelensky’s adviser, after Moscow’s defeat, Hungary will also remain loyal to Ukraine

As we already reported, Dóra Dúró, the vice-president of the Mi Hazánk movement, in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestiya, among other things, in her view, “talked about Ukraine’s accession to NATO. The outbreak of a full-scale conflict is possible only if Russia approves the action.”

In the interview, Dora Dora touched on the fact that Hungary is not interested in seeing Ukraine among the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, especially because of the situation of Hungarians living in Transcarpathia. And Russia has already indicated that one of the goals of the “special operation” is to prevent Ukraine’s integration with NATO.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry pulled itself together

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nyikolenko responded to Dóra Dúro’s reports on Monday afternoon. He wrote on social media that Ukraine is sovereign to freely choose its security options.

“Russia’s approval is not required to be a member of the alliance,” he explained in his post. At the same time It is dangerous for Hungarian politicians to try to make the security of the Euro-Atlantic region dependent on Moscow’s wishes. “There is no objective reason to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. Ukraine’s membership will strengthen the alliance and make it impossible for Russia to repeat its aggression in Europe in the future,” the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Podoljak could not bear to say a word



Why is Hungary commenting on our country’s sovereignty or our elections? What permission should be obtained from Russia? We need only one permission from them: the end of Russia

– exclaimed Mihajlo Podoliak, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.

He also noted that after Russia lost the war, Hungary could make any statement because countries like Hungary would show complete loyalty to Kiev. Union From his statement.

(Cover photo: Mihajlo Podoljak, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Hennadi Minchenko / Ukrinform / Future Publication / Getty Images)