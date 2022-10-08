Index – Foreign – According to Vučić, Clinton asked Viktor Orban to attack Serbia.

The situation regarding Kosovo is becoming more and more complicated, and the West wants to solve this problem in its own way by depriving Putin of the opportunity to use the situation in Kosovo as a reference point, President Aleksandar Vucic announced at a press conference. On Saturday morning, at the European Union, he spoke about the solution to the Kosovo situation, the oil pipeline to be built with Viktor Orbán, and his problems with the European Union.

Hungary is our true friend, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Albania have said they are against the move. The Electoral Commission has said the same, but the decision will be made by the EU – Aleksandar Vučić, who has said that Serbia should allow Kosovo to join international organizations on the EU’s solution – writes dnevnik.hr.

Sometimes you feel like burying your hands in your head. We will spend in one year what we have built in ten years

State President explained.

Regarding Serbian-Hungarian friendship, Vučić stressed that Croatia is unreliable when it comes to oil transport; That’s why he signed a deal with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to start construction of a 128-kilometer oil pipeline. According to him, his country has enough oil for 75 days and enough petrol for 95 days. As for gas, he says they have huge reserves.

For ten days, we have not imported anything from abroad as far as gas is concerned

The Serbian president was proud. Vučić also revealed that Serbia is considering taxing additional profits, as is being done in parts of Europe and Hungary. “This is a move that the citizens welcome, but the principals do not,” he opined.

“In the European Union, people in Hungary only have low gas prices,” he said, pointing out that energy can be bought more expensively in Croatia and Germany. He said that the citizens of Serbia can be calm about the winter, the price of gas and electricity.

Regarding food supply, Vucic said there would be no problem with corn, wheat, sunflower, sugar and salt.

In 1999, they asked Hungary to attack us. As for Kosovo, Hungary should have invaded Serbia in 1999. Clinton asked the Hungarians to attack Serbia from the north to weaken our forces. Orban refused

Vucic said. He added: “I thank the Russian president for preventing Serbia from becoming a genocidal country. I apologize because I love Serbia so much.”

The European Union has adopted the eighth set of sanctions, according to which it bans the sale of Russian oil. Serbian public opinion was outraged by the move, and Vučić blamed Croatia.

