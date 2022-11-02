Index – FOMO – Until the World Cup starts, Doha could be the new Dubai

Already in the spring We wrote about it, why Doha – Football World Cup here or there – if you want the high life – better to go. Since then, many projects and already realized innovations have come to light, the most important catalyst of which is, of course, the world event. However, brand new luxury hotels, cool restaurants and new city districts are the building blocks of a long-term strategy that will soon make the Qatari capital the most important destination in the region.

The basis of new developments is the creation of new urban districts, such as the Northwest Bay or Lusail District, which are built next to skyscrapers.

Nobody sleeps, that’s for sure

In Doha, almost every major international luxury hotel chain has been there before, but indications are, it’s not enough. The St. Regis, which will also open in Budapest next year, is already opening its second unit in the city. Before petroleum derivatives, the pearl artificial archipelago was a symbolic development of a country that lived on pearl fishing. The large, pearl-shaped (i.e. circular) bay is the Porto Arabia district surrounded by high-rise buildings, where the more fashionable Dohas boats are anchored.

In the middle of this, on an artificial island, a new hotel complex is opening with classic Arabian-style features, in which one would like to see a Thousand and One Nights – CGI designs. Ten restaurants will serve guests (including one with a Japanese-Peruvian fusion trend, which is becoming more and more fashionable these days), and 193 rooms will be available for long-term rent. The Chedi chain appears as a new entrant to the market (the closest to us is only in Montenegro), with a magnificent, Mughal-style palace built for a five-star hotel. Cultural In Katara district which also includes companies.

The Hyatt Group’s Andas chain is also making a foray into the city, and now sophisticated Singaporean cuisine is available to the discerning. A third Rixos Hotel is opening on the brand new Qetaifan artificial island – also a hotel brand that is very famous, but still unknown. However, these, as well as the previously shunned Wyndham and Waldorf Astoria chains, are dwarfed by the city’s new flagship. When we were there last November, the iconic, sickle-shaped, two-tower hotel was already structurally laid out, where two six-star hotels would open, bringing Qatar’s hospitality to a new level: the Raffles and Fairmont hotel chains are the only co-tenants here in the world. The former is here in Warsaw and the latter in Kiev.

Afternoon tea, luxury beach and more

Harrods Tea Room has already opened in the trendy downtown Msheireb district, the Patina London department store’s first restaurant – owned by the Qatari royal family – after the airport. Dressed in the same green coats as in the British capital, the doorposts let those wishing to enjoy five o’clock tea in the Art Deco style interior.

Café Kitsune, the little sister of the iconic café next to the Louvre in Paris, will be a favorite among fashion fans. (The brand is owned by the Maison Kitsuné fashion house.) The Marsa Malaz Kempinski luxury hotel has already opened several openings this year for the wealthy soccer fans who will soon flood the city, including celebrity Spanish chef Lobito del Mar. It is worth mentioning that the winner of the Michelin star is the second restaurant of Dani Garcia (after BIBO).

But the much cooler Zuma chain has also finally given in, and they are among the last to open their Doha unit on the Al Maha artificial island, which will soon be home to the city’s theme park. There will be a luxury beach under the Nammos brand, well known among Mykonos visitors, among others.

Could Doha be the new fashion capital of the Middle East?

Dubai is currently the fashion hub of the oil monarchies in the Persian Gulf, where most luxury stores are located, and where Arab Fashion Week is held, as well as Arab editions of major international fashion magazines tailored to the region. Also published here. Until now, there was a luxury department store and a luxury mall in Qatar (in addition to the stores in the airport and Porto Arabia area), where you can buy the latest models of major fashion brands and jewelry houses.

This is about to change now.

The luxury department store Place Vendôme will soon open in the Lusail district, which will be one of the biggest in the region – but it will surely beat all the other players in terms of elegance. It’s pointless to even begin the list, as everyone from Chanel to Manolo Blahnik to Louis Vuitton opens a store here, and most luxury brands have a second or third store in the city. (The development also includes its own luxury hotel, operated by the Le Méridien chain.)

Not only is Qatar developing its fashion career because of the large number of tourists, but it’s also a matter of policy for the former first lady, who still wields great influence over state affairs, although her son is no longer around. Amir, but her son. During his most active years on the international front, Sheikh Moza’s set made him a global style icon, supported only by acquisitions such as Balmain or Valentino fashion houses.

After Paris and London, the most successful one was presented here at the M7 Exhibition Center owned by Qatar Museums. Designer of dreams: Christian Dior Exhibition. Between October 28 and April 1, you will be able to see Always Valentino The exhibition, the largest retrospective of the Romanian fashion house – dedicates a separate section to the Sheikh’s unique couture pieces.

The author is a luxury expert.

(Cover image: Skyline of the Qatari capital Doha on June 20, 2022. Photo: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg/Getty Images)