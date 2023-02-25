Index – FOMO – The family of a Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann has spoken out

Recently, a Polish woman named Julia Wendel came forward as Madeleine McCann, whose parents have been searching for her since 2007. The girl disappeared when she was three years old in Portugal and was allegedly murdered. Wendell’s statement may now give parents new hope, but her family’s statement refutes the Polish woman’s assumptions.

There are still many unclear details in the case of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal on May 3, 2007. Many theories have been put forward in recent years, most of which are that the girl who disappeared when she was three years old is definitely not alive anymore because she may have been killed. The main suspect in the case is a German pedophile, Christian Bruckner – last year several witnesses said he could not have committed the murder. This story would be more supported if the missing girl was found years later, but even though thousands of reports have since come in that the girl has been found, or they believe they know where she is. In the end, it turns out to be wrong.

The 21-year-old appeared last week Polish girl too Julia Faustina, aka Julia Wendell, claimed to be the woman they had been looking for since 2007.

The @iammadeleinemcannBy creating an Instagram account, the girl tries to prove the similarity between the two with photos, thanks to which the number of her followers has now increased to more than a million. He also pointed out that Madeleine’s family is doing DNA tests to find out the truth.

The Polish woman’s family denied it

The Polish organization Missing Years Ago has now released a statement from Julia Wendel’s family: The family is deeply saddened by the situation, they write. The Daily Star. They write that it is so obvious that Julia is not Madeleine that they can prove it with photos and memorabilia. They mentioned that they always try to understand with their daughter in every situation, according to them, she was handled by many psychologists and psychiatrists, as well as many treatments were carried out – all this was given to her, they never left her alone. . Julia, on the other hand, is older, has left home, and, according to her family, refuses treatment and continues to take medication.

They also said that Julia once wanted to be a singer and model. He has always wanted to be famous as he already has a million followers on Instagram and now he has achieved it. On the other hand, the family fears that he will get caught, which is inevitable. Because the internet doesn’t forget, and they think it’s obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie.

(Cover photo: Jeff Jay Mitchell/Getty Images)