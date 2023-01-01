Index – Fomo – Elon Musk Joins Andrew Tate’s Trolling

Just like that index He was arrested on Friday on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming organized criminal groups. Andrew Tate American-British fever in Romania. The former kick boxing champion was arrested by the police along with his brother and two other suspects.

Andrew Tate was arrested after two pizza boxes with the name Bucharest Pizzeria appeared in a recent video uploaded to Twitter. Thanks to this, the rumor that the fever could be reduced quickly spread on the Internet, but the Romanian authorities quickly dispelled these ideas.

questionable The original recipient of the videoHe got into an argument with Tate Greta Thunberg And responded to the message: “This is what happens if you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, couldn’t bear not to comment on the topic of sending a message to a flu agent on Twitter.

Sometimes it’s better to make pizza at home

– Tesla owner advises.

(Cover image: Police arrest Andrew Tate in Bucharest on December 29, 2022. Photo: Octave Gane/Reuters)