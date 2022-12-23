Index – FOMO – Edina Kulcsár engagement

The beauty queen took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her followers that before Christmas her beau GwM surprised her and asked her to marry him to which she said yes. Gulzar also showed off her engagement ring. Let’s say the timing is right beauty queen He celebrates his 32nd birthday tomorrow, 23rd December. A Porsche From his girlfriend, they are also working on a joint song which will be released tomorrow.

However, the relationship between Edina Gulzar and GwM did not get off to a smooth start, the beauty queen recently revealed. Divorce From Csuti András Szabó, a few days later, the press was already buzzing about it again. Love found him In the person of GwM.

The pair had different attacks from the start In cross chairs Lives its life, but the last few months have toughened them up and they can handle Greece very well. The first is on the way They have a child together Will also be a woman. By the way, sooner or later they already announced in the past that they wanted to connect their lives, but initially said that they did not want to rush things. The relationship path of Edina Kulcsár and GwM By clicking here You can read more.

(Cover photo: Edina Kulcsár and GwM on October 3, 2022. Photo: Zsófi Szollár / Index)