Index – FOMO – Boomers Oppress Members of Generation Z With Passive-Aggressive Emojis

Since the wide spread of social media, the need to express as concisely and concisely as possible has increased due to the characteristics of the platforms and the speed of information flow. In addition to various abbreviations, different, now very wide range of emoticons, i.e. emojis also help us, but the big sign can be used at least in the same way. One can explain itEach emoji means something completely different to different generations.

Facebook, the most popular social networking site at home, made the Like button, meaning the thumbs-up reaction, one of its basic functions, which quickly became the default quick reply in the site’s messaging app. Compared to this, many people started using it willingly, however, younger users – mainly Members of Generation Z – The sign was quickly banned. Not so among millennials and boomers, who to this day happily accept and approve of these emoji-laced messages. However, not everyone likes this…

Don’t like them at work?

Among this generation, i.e. those born between 1997 and 2012, the thumbs-up emoji is more of a cynical, passive-aggressive reaction than the underlying meaning, and whether it’s a personal conversation or a workplace chat, the reaction used by older adults is that they’re completely in over their heads—which makes them very depressed when it’s used against them. see, because they do not know what that person is associated with.

For teenagers, a thumbs-up usually comes across as a passive-aggressive message. You can say that someone who behaves like that is rude. It’s hard to adapt because people want to use it in the workplace and it’s very confusing

– A reddit user investigated and wrote about this issue, which received a lot of reactions to the title on the page.

However, in most cases the intention is not bad. Truly. According to adults, this emoji is used to acknowledge something or to convey to the other party that their message or request has been understood. The difference in meaning, young people began to send thumbs up according to their own interpretation of the meaning, an emoticon used in an ironic sense or deliberate teasing can lead to communication problems between members of different generations. Most people complain about the thumbs-up reaction, and if they can write a well-thought-out, worded message, the response shouldn’t be a simple emoji, but at least a two-word, clear response.

We are human and have words to use. If I take the time to write a message, they don’t have to deal with so much

Another reddit comment.

The By the New York Post According to an expert interviewed on the topic of conducting workplace trainings, emoticons should be avoided in the world of work because they can have a completely different meaning for certain strata and generations, and their use is unprofessional.

Emojis can also be interpreted as a sign of disrespect, emoticons can have different meanings for everyone. For this reason, it is worth avoiding them in the world of work

he thought.

They can bridge generation gaps

However, not everyone agrees with the expert, and according to recent research, emojis may be the easiest way to gain the trust of younger generations in the workplace.

According to the study, millennials and members of Generation Z support the use of emojis in business at the highest rate, at 71 percent. Adobe A The Future of Creativity: 2022 US Emoji Trend Report His publication deals with the use of emoji in various situations, including workplaces. It describes Generation Z as having increased their use of emoticons by 63 percent over the previous year in the March and April survey, while Millennials used more emojis at 59 percent, Generation X at 49 percent, and Boomers at just 37 percent. .

Based on this, pollsters report that younger generations are more likely to use emojis in the workplace as they find it easier to express emotions and create closer work and friendships. Relations between employees. Among those who support the use of emojis, most of them work at the same job level, but emoticons are a very small part of written communication between managers and subordinates.

69 percent of research participants found that using emojis in the workplace increases a given person’s likeability, and 59 percent felt that emojis positively affected a person’s credibility – while others believed that the inclusion of emojis increased. Willingness to take on new tasks. Of course, only if they don’t express what they have to say with an easily misinterpreted sign…

Definitely avoid these if you want to look younger!

In addition to the thumbs-up emoji, many other emoticons have also fallen victim to Generation Z’s eraser culture. Perspectives Global employs 2,000 people Census According to the clearly prohibited list:

Thumbs up

Red heart

OK hand signal

Green ticks

The poop emoji

Crying smiling face

The monkey closed his eyes

Clapping hands

Kiss emoji

Previously, apart from the thumbs-up, a similar, passive-aggressive connotation was associated with the smiley emoji, so it’s surprising that this emoji is popular among millennials and boomers, but used so cynically by Generation Z. Back on the list of emoticons disliked by teenagers.

But why were they needed?

Ever since the invention of email in the 1970s, people have been looking for ways to condense their messages, and this need has only increased with the advent of smartphones and messaging apps. Although they began their global success almost 30 years after the appearance of emails, emojis were also created for this purpose, and specifically to express what we want to say – thanks to various abbreviations – but express our emotions quickly and easily. .

Because of this, emoticons are now found almost everywhere, from messages to work emails to home decor, emojis can be found everywhere. However, despite their widespread availability and use, they are relatively new and became available to everyone ten years ago.

The word emoji speaks for itself: it comes from three Japanese words, “e” for picture, “mo” for writing and “ji” for character. Despite their short life, these emoticons have come a long way since their original creation in 1999. The whole idea came from Japanese artist Shigetaka Kurita, who was looking for a more attractive alternative to share information and emotions in a more abstract way. Kurita 176 original Emoticon explainedThey are now part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

In 2007, the Google team provided 635 emojis to the Unicode Consortium, which is responsible for text standards, and four years later, in 2011, these emojis were included in its standard, making them available to all computer users. Since then, they have become such an important part of online communication that we now have 3,633 emoticons so that we can always express ourselves as fully as possible.

(Cover image: David Becker/Getty Images)