Index – Economy – We show the most expensive beer in the world

The Kraft Beer Co chain sells American Kraft beer imported in Brixton, south London. A £ 75 bottle costs £ 105, which equates to £ 48,600, and you pay £ 37,000 for a jar.

AleSmith Brewing Company, a craft micro-brewery, specializes in ale beer in San Diego, California. If beer lovers want to take it with them in a bottle, they can enjoy it at home and get a one-third discount.

Pitang is strong and venomous

Beer, which has an alcohol content of 11 percent, has a dark brown color and a dense, syrupy texture. It is 18 months old in barrels. Sour beer also contains roasted malt, hops, coffee, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and barley wine.

This beer is a blend of three other beers made by the same company: Speedway Stout, a tap pipe sold in the same pub chain in 2018, and made by Wee Heavy and Old Numbuscal Beers.

But beer Independent Step not yet Popular In Puppy’s Hipster Guest Circle.

So far only the expensive beer bottle has been sold.

It was bought by a men’s company of six people, who, according to pub staff, “absolutely loved it”.

