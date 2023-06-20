Index – Economy – Victor Orban doesn’t ask for new cards, he already started this game

The Orbán government continues to be aggressive about foreign direct capital investments (FDI). This is well supported by a statistic: EU subsidies are 11 percent of the economy, but 20 percent comes from FDI, in which Asia’s weight was less than 20 percent, now it has risen to 23 percent (and not CATL. Still know), and will soon exceed the 30 percent level.

The FDI share increased significantly to 100 billion euros last year.

Although often assumed in analyses, the government wants to replace hard-to-come EU funding, no member of the government has claimed this. It is important to clarify what the benefits of these resources are.

FDI is not asked

Szabolcs Pásztor, lead analyst at the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, believes that foreign capital investment contributes to economic growth in the following ways:

It increases the availability of human and physical capital, helps create new jobs and raises the level of productivity. This leads to an increase in real income, which increases the demand for the products of domestic firms. Technology transfer is realized, with the help of which the domestic economy can access important technological advances. Foreign capital investments increase productivity and therefore can realize technology transfer between multinational firms, which would not happen in other circumstances. The structure-forming effect of capital investments is clear, meaning that the production structure can be changed and modernized at the level of the firm, industry or national economy. Production with economies of scale can be realized, and capital investments generally increase market competition among industry players. International firms can also promote technological change by domestic actors. Foreign capital investments contribute to changes in promoting specialization and structural changes. Finally, capital investment promotes international trade.

Szabolcs emphasized in the Pásztor Index that these investments are based on market foundations, so the international investor makes long-term market decisions based on the characteristics of the country, and stakeholders represent a transformative force based on the eight to ten outcomes mentioned.

“Currently, due to political disagreements, EU funds are not coming, which basically defies economic rationales. One of the fundamentals of international development policy is that the donor country often makes a political decision when providing aid and support to the recipient,” he said.

We can almost see this coming to fruition, to the detriment of both sides. As for EU funds, taxpayers’ contributions are being reintegrated, but there is great uncertainty. Szabolcs Pásztor, resources are often named, the donor country directs its users during their use, so it is not certain that the resource is used in areas that lead to the greatest increase in productivity. In contrast, FDI operates on a market basis.

No need to decide, EU funds are used

It is fundamentally difficult to compare with EU funds, for example, capital investments from Asia, where one is the result of administrative redistribution and the other is market-based. On the other hand, in the case of imported resources and development money, it can be seen everywhere that corruption is high on both sides (both sender and receiver), for example in terms of capital investments. Pure market fundamentals – this was agreed by all the experts interviewed by the index.

Job creation, employment, tax revenues that can be used for redistribution can be highlighted when it comes to FDI. It is true that EU money can be heavily targeted in some areas that are not favored by the market, but liberal economic policy, for example, says that this only causes distortions and nothing can be gained from the tax payments of other EU citizens. People’s wallets.

Szabolcs Pásztor reminded that a certain mindset can develop in the case of development resources, which is very evident in the fact that the recipient creates the situation to receive additional support. Thus, it is not necessarily a fundamental interest to capture a true sense of community, but rather maintaining the status quo may be a motivating factor. Overall, practice shows that there are always many question marks around development resources.

EU development funds are best defined as the redistribution of income from taxpayers living in developed countries to the wealthier strata of less developed countries. FDI is market-based, competitively determined, and certainly has a greater organic effect on the host country.

“If we have to choose according to the lack of corruption, the choice will definitely fall on FDI. There is a serious literature on this, and it has already been observed in many countries in the global economy,” added Szabolcs Pásztor. Integrating everything and adding it up, we can say:

The two sources complement each other and the government is well aware of and emphasizes this.

According to Szabolcs Pásztor, that’s why it’s important to avoid extremes and find a kind of balance. Increasing the country’s ability to attract capital will certainly bring this closer.

It’s an old game

In April 2012, the government adopted a new foreign trade strategy within the framework of the Kálmán Széll Plan 2.0, one of whose main objectives is the geographical diversification of our exports, he summarized. Agnes Perneck In 2018, Külügyi Szemle Seventeenth Annual Issue 2.

The author concluded that the main task of this strategy, called “Opening to the East”, was to expand exports as much as possible in the direction of developing, fast-growing Asian countries. The government’s strategy at the time drew particular attention to the importance of the Sino-Russian relationship.

This includes the need to further develop traditional economic and trade relations with Western European countries and EU member states. Since 2015, the opening to the East has been supplemented by a foreign economic strategy called “Opening to the South”, which has mainly focused on economic relations in Africa and Latin America. The study suggests that this strategy can be understood as a 21st century adaptation of traditional geopolitical thinking.

The author already drew attention in 2018: it is a fact that the United States, based on its role as a global political and economic hegemony, is developing into a multi-polar after a polar world. Orbán’s government responded with this plan.

Agnes Bernek said the center of gravity of the 21st century global economy is beginning to shift from the Atlantic power sector to the Pacific Oceans. “Thus, the future of the reform of the European Union is a key issue in what the future role of Europe will be.”

Interestingly, with a view to a long-term and successful future, we must certainly try to become a strategic geographical location – in geopolitical terms: a “bridge position” – of the multipolar world of the century. And Economic Development Minister Morton Nagy said the other day: “The Hungarian economy is a bridge”. Thus, it can be said: the strategy of the Orbán government has not changed, but Brussels has not yet found its place.

