He recalled: Based on a comprehensive assessment by the European Commission Gave the green light to the Polish rescue program, But the first installment will be given only after a new independent body replaces the disciplinary chamber of the Polish Supreme Court, allowing it to reform the disciplinary system for judges and review the decisions of the disciplinary chamber.

On Wednesday, the Polish Senate passed unanimously, but at the same time returned to the SEZ with several amendments, including a draft by the head of state awaiting reform of the Supreme Court Regulatory Chamber called by Brussels. This move is one of the 116 cornerstones included in the negotiations with the EC on the Polish recovery plan.

When asked by a journalist, Van der Leyen said:

It is believed that the regulatory system rules that still work in Parliament meet EC standards.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that Poland is interested in building a strong EU that respects the rights of sovereign member states. It was in this sense that the Polish judicial reform was initiated earlier, which, as Moraviki said, was unjustly violated by the Polish opposition.

The Prime Minister also announced that the funds in the recovery plan will be used mostly for energy and climate change. He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for Poland’s energy efficiency.

Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw and the ECJ take the same view that the strategic challenges facing the EU are “those created by Putin and his government and are likely to emerge in the future.”