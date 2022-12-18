Index – Economy – Ukrainian customs officials seek bribes, allowing truckers to cross the border for a hundred dollars

Most of the trucks loaded with goods, drinks and non-perishable food for the winter holidays come from Turkey and Bulgaria and want to reach Ukraine. Waiting time more than 30 hours – writes Romanian news portal stirileprotv.ro citing official sources.

According to the portal, the Ukrainian side is responsible for the jam because it takes longer to verify papers due to the war. Another news portal, The foter.ro A Turkish truck driver was quoted as saying this

The bottleneck is caused by the greed of Ukrainian customs officials – they ask drivers for $100 each, otherwise they will not be allowed to proceed.

In previous months, up to 100 trucks crossed the Szerevvásár crossing to Ukraine, but now the number of trucks wanting to leave Romania may be ten times the previous number.

Several traffic enforcement teams are on site to help keep traffic flowing smoothly. Traffic of 7.5 tonne trucks was stopped and diverted to other routes on the TN 2H section between Radok and Sooksawa. Traffic jams will last at least until the end of the month, Szucsáva district representatives say, stirileprotv.ro reports.

(Cover photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)