Index – Economy – Tragedy was a hair’s breadth away at Dunaferr, and they intervened at the last moment

The fate of Dunai Wasma passed in a few hours, because if the factory did not have coal, the coking plant would collapse and be completely destroyed, and the damage would be hundreds of billions.

If a coking plant shuts down and cools down due to a lack of coal, it’s not like shutting it down and restarting it, it has to be rebuilt, which is a loss of a hundred billion.

– Lajos Mészáros, a Fidesz parliamentary representative, noted that restarting just one smelter would cost tens of billions.

It took several hours to save the factory



Gergely Fábián, a decades-long trial has developed around Dunai Vasmű, many problems have accumulated in the company, for example, the factory has spent nothing on environmental protection investments in the last ten years. He pointed out that the new operator has a lot of work to do after the restructuring.

The first and most important step was to secure the coal, and it took hours in December, but it happened

– reminded the Secretary of State that in this way the plant was able to survive and was liquidated, which helped to clarify the legal situation. Reconstruction could begin, and life at the factory resumed. All this contributed to being able to sell the factory, which has now happened, Kerkeli Fabian said. He emphasized that the steel industry is a sector of strategic importance.

The Secretary of State explained: Hungarian industry needs a lot of steel, we import a lot of this raw material, so it is important to have a local steel factory that can meet the needs. Big changes are happening in the steel industry right now, such as the transition to green steel, which means that steel production is carbon-free. Dunai Vasmű must do well in this, as this is key to its survival and long-term competitiveness.

Dunaújváros escaped tragedy



Lajos Mészáros pointed out that Dunaferr was the dominant employer in the region, and if the company had closed, a “social emergency” would have arisen in the city and its surroundings, as there would have been massive unemployment.

Not only the 4,500 employees, their families and suppliers, but also the businesses that directly serve Iron Works. This would have caused tens of thousands of people to become unemployed, which would have caused tragedy in the region

– The Member of Parliament noted that, to his knowledge, an industrial facility subject to liquidation has not yet been sold in the last thirty years.

An Indian company threw a lifeline



Gergely Fábián explained that the government has been in constant negotiations with Liberty Steel, the Indian company that bought Dunaferr, and for two years, the necessary coal exports came from them, and they kept the factory afloat with hired workers. Liberty is the largest Central European steel producer with plants in the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania.

They see great value in the accumulated expertise of Dunaferr and its employees

– The Secretary of State pointed out that the revival of Dunaferr is also very important from an economic strategic point of view. Previous to Vilaggdaság In an interview Gergely Fábian said The liquidation is still ongoing, and additional assets will be sold in the coming weeks, including Dutrade, which is DunaFerr’s majority asset. These earnings will ultimately go to the company from which the creditors will be satisfied based on the mandate as per law.