Index – Economy – Prohibited resumption of suspended Russian gas pipelines

The decision, to be finalized by G7 leaders at next week’s Hiroshima summit, would prevent the resumption of Russian pipeline gas exports via routes to countries such as Poland and Germany. Moscow cut off supplies to these countries last year, triggering an energy crisis across Europe – Announced Financial Times.

Western powers want to ensure Russia’s energy revenues do not increase to increase economic pressure 15 months after Moscow annexed Ukraine outright.

“This step is taken to ensure that shareholders do not change their mind in future,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

According to a draft report seen by the Financial Times, the group of leading economies will further reduce the use of Russian energy resources, “including preventing the reopening of routes previously closed by the Russians as energy weapons,” at least “until the conflict is resolved.”

While these measures are unlikely to immediately affect the gas route, the fact underscores Brussels’ deep determination to quickly end decades of dependence on Russian energy.

The embargo is highly symbolic because while the European Union did not impose restrictions on pipeline gas at the start of the war, Russia cut off supplies, causing gas prices to rise tenfold.

However, prices have fallen significantly in recent months as Europe has successfully reduced winter demand, accelerated the deployment of renewable energy sources and explored alternative procurement options.

Moscow’s share of European gas imports has fallen from more than 40 percent to less than 10 percent, and a mild winter has boosted the EU’s gas reserves.

Across Europe, gas reservoirs are full

Officials are confident that gas reservoirs, which are already about 60 percent full, will reach full capacity before next winter, compared to 30 percent at the same time in 2022.

With European gas stocks unusually high for the year and wholesale prices back in a normal price range, it’s understandable why Europe’s leaders believe the plan won’t disrupt security of supply anytime soon.

– said Tom Marcek-Mancer, an employee of the ICIS energy consultancy.

Oil pipelines shut down by Russia, including the northern section of the Allied Pipeline that supplies refineries in Germany and Poland, could also be blocked under EU measures.

Diplomats are discussing the ban as part of the EU’s 11th package of sanctions. The commission said it does not comment on discussions or leaks related to sanctions.

An EU diplomatic official said further clarification was needed from Brussels to review how the “situation” would change, particularly as oil from Kazakhstan flows through some allies.

Berlin and Warsaw – despite being exempted from sanctions on Russian oil – said last year they would voluntarily halt crude exports through the Friendship pipeline, although Poland continued to receive exports until Russia halted exports in February. Since the beginning of the year, German refineries have stopped ordering Russian crude oil.

Part of Russia’s main gas pipelines to Europe — the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines — were vandalized last year, and only one of the four pipelines remains operational. However, other pipelines remained intact, such as the Yamal pipeline to Poland.

(Cover image: Patrick Blue/Image Alliance/Getty Images)

