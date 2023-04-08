Index – Economy – One of Europe’s most decisive energy companies has revealed how it calculates

In recent decades, there has been a huge boom in the field of renewable energy producers. Due to European regulations on the efficient use of energy resources, accurate forecasting of expected wind and solar energy production is becoming increasingly important.

The time horizon of these forecasts ranges from the next few hours (intraday markets) to the next months and quarters (futures markets and electricity purchase contracts).

said a senior meteorologist at MET Group, whose research area focuses on the future of weather-based energy producers.

Impact of extreme weather events

Some weather events in the past few years have been particularly extreme. For example, we have experienced the worst drought in the last 150 years, summer heat is increasing, and temperature records are being broken almost every year, especially in southern Europe. Vasilis Pappas believes that flexibility is crucial for the energy sector, as extreme weather events cannot be predicted a few days in advance.

Spot markets are highly volatile because supply must meet demand. A few windy days in Europe can easily reduce the demand for energy produced by thermal power plants, making their operation uneconomical.

– He drew attention and then gave an example that in very cold weather the icing of the blades can stop the wind turbines or if there is a very strong wind in a certain area, for example in northern Germany, it can result in wind. Turbines must be stopped. A disruption in the grid does not allow all the energy produced to be sent to southern Germany, but more energy entering the system also causes problems.

“Dunkelflaute” (dark quiet state) is not really a serious phenomenon, but it can significantly affect energy production.

The term refers to the winter period when both wind speed and solar power are less than 20 percent, when it is cold in Northern Europe. Such events lead to increased demand for thermal power generation. However, long periods of drought and/or reduced snow cover in winter, resulting in lower river levels, can cause problems, for example, coal transport on the Rhine, difficulties in cooling nuclear power plants, or increased demand for thermal energy production due to limited hydropower.

According to a senior meteorologist at the MET Group, in the era before the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources, the variability of energy production was less, and fewer weather forecasts were required.

“Therefore, it is imperative that transmission system operators (TSOs) and other energy market participants use these forecasts faithfully to optimize energy supply and demand. Small changes in temperature and/or wind energy forecasts in spot markets and even during tight supply balances such as winter can lead to large fluctuations in wholesale energy prices. Downfalls happen,” he told Index.

Why is this important?

While planning an energy portfolio covers a wide time horizon, an international company like the MET Group must simultaneously focus on different regions of the world. Renewable energy sources play an increasingly important role in energy production.

“Our forecasts for wind and solar energy production in different regions of Europe, as well as precipitation, must be taken into account to optimize the operation of our power plants and predict the auction price in each European country,” the meteorologist underlined. MET team..

Probabilistic forecasting is critical for considering various expected scenarios and how to react to them, especially on time horizons beyond a few days.

The energy sector has become a global market in recent years, mainly due to liquefied natural gas (LNG) being transported around the world. A cold climate in Asia has a direct impact on demand there, and thus in Europe, and vice versa. “Analyses made this way – both for sub-seasonal (2-6 weeks) and seasonal (2-6 months) – are continuously used by MET International to improve the company’s global portfolio,” the analyst said.

What kind of future do we face?

Separately, an expert from the MET team explained that when we talk about prospects beyond the next three to five years, we mean weather forecasts, not weather forecasts. Global observations show that the climate has changed very rapidly in the last 50 years.

Scientists have developed various models to create possible climate scenarios for the future. “They, like meteorological weather models, are based on physical interactions in the atmosphere. “Climate models require assumptions about possible changes in future greenhouse gas emissions,” he said in Code.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has identified four pathways used for climate modelling. I can refer here to the findings of the fifth assessment report published in 2018, which indicates that no major change in wind energy capacity is expected in Northern Europe before 2050, while in Southern Europe, except in the Aegean. At sea, a sharp increase is possible in summer

Vasilis Pappas pointed out in our paper. Compared to data published in 2005 – the same report indicates a 6-36 percent decrease in hydropower generation in continental Europe and a part of the Alps – in southern Europe by 5-15 percent in 2050. These findings and ongoing research can be used by market players to improve water management and take preventive measures against adverse weather events.

Another important aspect is how the renewable portfolio is optimally distributed in Europe.

“A wind farm in Spain will complement a wind farm in Germany very well – when the weather is very windy in one country, it’s usually not windy in another country. Of course, if renewable technologies are combined with batteries, more renewable energy and flexible energy production (for example, gas (thanks to the power plants running through), then the energy supply will be more efficient,” Vasilis Pappas pointed out to our newspaper. The same is true of the Dunamenti Erőmű site owned by MET Group.