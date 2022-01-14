Index – Economy – In many ways, building a new home is not a good idea

According to the Eurostat survey, more than half of the EU’s population, just 52.9 percent, live in a single-family home, while 46.2 percent choose to live in a home. In Ireland, 91.7 per cent of the population owns a single-family home – of course, it can be linked to a townhouse in the city. In turn, following a large gap, Croatia and Belgium are “only” 77.2 per cent in balance, while 75.1 per cent in the third Netherlands live in plantation houses.

According to Eurostat figures, Hungary ranks sixth in the list with 72.9 percent living in single-family homes, 26.5 percent in apartments, and the remaining 0.6 percent in alternative housing such as boats and caravans.

It does not matter if it is a village or a city

These domestic numbers would be nice, but they wouldn’t eat porridge so hot! It’s worth breaking it down and seeing what happens in cities, crowds and the countryside.

If Hungarian Urban people Let’s see, the numbers show it

59.3 percent of citizens live in homes.

And 40.7 percent live in single-family homes.

In the EU the ratio is 71.7: 28.3. Latvia is completely dominated by residents, where 87.5 percent of the urban population lives in apartments.

If Integration of cities Let’s see, let’s see it at home

79.4 percent of the population lives in family homes.

And 20.6 percent are homeless.

The ratio in the EU is 58.6: 41.4. At both ends of the scale are Ireland and Greece: in the past, 92.1 per cent lived in gardened houses, while in the latter only 28.3 per cent lived there.

Finally, let’s see In the countryside What is the matter! According to Eurostat, in Hungary

98.8 percent of citizens live in single-family homes.

1.2 percent of them live in homes.

A study by the European Union’s Office for Statistics shows that the situation in Malta is unprecedented, with 100% of the rural population living on their own farms. Hungary is in third place with 98.8 percent, followed by the Irish with 99 percent.

Searches also confirm it

Eurostat’s data matches well with data extracted from the database of money.hu’s parent company, Ingatlan.hu. Although the database currently houses homes and apartments at almost the same rate – more than 55,500 homes for sale in all corners of the country, while there are nearly 50,000 ads in flats – 68.3 percent want to buy a new property. To a house just outside of Budapest. , And only 31.7 percent are interested in homes. In the capital, however, interest is moving significantly towards apartments: 80.8 per cent of those looking to buy flats in the capital gather information on the portal, and only 19.2 per cent expect single-family distribution.

Credit: Interest may be higher than building a house

There is no difference between banks in lending: they finance both houses and apartments For both property types Equally They are very expensive Loans. In the case of building a new house, the purchase price of the plot may also be a part of the loan. At the same time, for new homes, it is common for some banks to charge slightly higher interest rates for interim financing. (There are also financing locations between new homes, but under special conditions.)

Grants: More ground is needed to provide a grant for a new home

However, in the case of family payments There are differences. In the case of chocolates, for example, the minimum floor space for new homes is significantly higher than for grants and chocolates. In the case of a child, the minimum apartment size required for a new or used apartment or used house is 40 square meters, but a new house can only be purchased for a minimum of 70 square meters. (One child is not enough to take a chocolate loan.) For two children, a minimum of 80 square meters of apartment size is already required when building a new apartment, as opposed to the 50 square meters required for other options. For three children, the expectation between the two types is 60 to 90, and for those with four or more children this difference will be tolerated when buying a new home, only 60 square meters, such large families will need a minimum of 70 subsidy and square meters to reach the loan.

However, in the case of a VAT refund, homeowners will be better off. VAT can be refunded on a building up to 150 square meters in the case of an apartment, and in the case of a family home the permitted floor area may be more than double.