Index – Economy – Hungary asks EU for one-year extension of sanctions exemption

Foreign Minister Peter Szijardo held a press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Vlachowski. At the outset, he said, Hungary and Slovakia have more in common than what separates them. According to him, there are similar challenges in Central Europe. Special attention and commitment to bilateral relations is mutual on both sides of the Danube.

Hungary has the longest border with Slovakia, among the neighboring states, Slovakia is our country’s main trading partner, and a significant Hungarian community lives in Slovakia.

– Foreign Minister listed, then added: In 2010 there were only 22 border crossing points between the two countries, and this year their number will increase to 40. “For this very reason, foreign policy in Hungary must always have a strategic goal of improving relations between the two countries,” he added.

Regarding the first topic, he announced that starting July 1, Hungary will participate in the performance of air defense missions in Slovakia on a rotational basis. “The safer Slovakia is, the safer we are and vice versa,” he said.

After that, he explained about the bilateral issues related to energy security. The head of the ministry emphasized that both countries are using nuclear energy, and in this regard he said, “We insist that decisions regarding the energy mix should always come within the competence of the national and member states.” Péter Szijjártó emphasized the importance of nuclear power and electricity networks between the two countries.

We appreciate and congratulate Slovakia for getting permission to build another reactor. Unfortunately, we often face ideological attacks on nuclear power, but we never accept them and insist that nuclear power can be used.

After that, Peter Szijardo also touched on the fact that Hungary and Slovakia also show important similarities in crude oil supply, as crude oil from Russia plays an important role in both countries. He also touched on EU sanctions against Russia, warning that an important exemption will expire at the end of the year under which Slovakian Slovenft, a member of the Moll Group, can sell oil products derived from Russian crude in the Czech Republic. Republic.

He pointed out that the company has started major investments of hundreds of millions of euros so that its refinery in Bratislava can process crude oil from other sources, but the work still needs a year. “That is why we are asking the EU to extend this moratorium by one year,” he said.

Then the head of the ministry said that Croatia was also taking advantage of the current situation, and the transport fee was raised to four times the European market price. “This imposes a huge financial burden on the supply of Hungarian and Slovak crude oil. It makes it difficult to differentiate the direction of supply. We think it is unfair for anyone to profit from a war situation, especially when it comes to the security of energy supplies of other countries,” he underlined.

Migration issues were also discussed

Discussing the issue of migration, he said Hungary firmly rejects mandatory EU resettlement quotas. “If we talk about unity, we want to see border security efforts as part of unity,” he declared.

Hungary has spent many tens of billions on securing the EU’s external border, for which we have received no support from Brussels.

At the same time, he welcomed the Slovak authorities sending police officers and border guards to help our country secure its borders. He announced that talks were also underway on joint patrolling services to make the operation against illegal immigration and human traffickers more effective.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Peter Szijardo wished the French authorities more success in restoring order and peace. In this context, he made it clear that the Western European dream, which “considered the social integration of people from other cultures often illegal and violent,” had become an illusion.