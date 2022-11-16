Index – Economy – Even NASA researchers wonder what is happening in Szeged

In contrast to the development of semiconductors, Europe plays a major role in laser research, which is considered a key technology. ELI-ALPS Laser Research Center, one of the most modern research institutes of the 21st century, operates on the outskirts of Szeged. The interaction between high-intensity light pulses and matter is being investigated with state-of-the-art research equipment at the institute, which was established at the initiative of the international research community using EU structural funds.

Two questions were already raised during the planning of the project: why such a laser research center is needed and why such a project should be launched in Europe. 50 years after the invention of the laser, the research area is ripe for such an investment to begin. The photonics market, an important segment of which is laser research, is about $800 billion a year, and its technological impact is felt in secondary markets.

According to Gábor Szabó, director of ELI-ALPS in Szeged, lasers are essential for the operation of certain market sectors, which can generate significant additional profits.

If you ask me why there is a need for a laser industry, I usually give an example: if the automobile industry lost all laser technology, it would not be worth producing premium cars. Due to high production costs, almost no one can afford those vehicles

With ELI, new paths in physics are opened up and may lay the foundation for new technological developments such as compact (desktop-sized) laser particle accelerators. Moreover, it will have a significant impact on many fields such as material science, medicine and environmental protection.





11 Gabor Szabo Synopsis: Even NASA researchers wonder what’s going on in Szeged(Photo: Péter Papajcsik / Index)

Is it really world class?

ELI is an internationally recognized research facility, research network designated at the same level as NASA. Therefore, in this research center, not only the largest and most important laser physicists of Eastern Europe gather. Measurement body In a trade magazine ELI has been called the pinnacle of the most successful laser physics since its first 50 years, and is predicted to play a major role in the next fifty years.

See also Gergely Gulyás: Ukrainian action against Hungarian minority still unacceptable - news of the day Extreme Light Infrastructure (ELI) ELI is the first major civilian research facility based on high-power lasers developed with European cooperation and participation of the international scientific community. The three institutes were established simultaneously by Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania with joint coordination and an agreed research strategy. Experimental research requiring ultra-high-intensity light pulses, such as laser particle acceleration or laser-induced X-rays, is primarily carried out at the ELI Beamlines facility near Prague in the Czech Republic, while photoinduced nuclear experiments are carried out in Romania. Can be done at the ELI photonuclear facility in Magurele, near Bucharest. Szeged will become a fortress of high-speed science, where details previously unseen by science due to the “faint” time can be discovered in the deep processes of natural phenomena.

Laser research was neglected by the US in the early 2000s, and will continue to grow rapidly. In an analysis prepared for the US government, its most prominent laser physicists concluded that their continent lags behind in this area compared to Europe, where ELI already exists. In their related study, a detailed analysis of the research infrastructure established at ELI can be read.

I never thought in my life that there would be a document produced by American laser physicists that would have a list of lasers in Szeged.

– emphasized Gábor Szabó. For example, in February 2020, a conference in Oxford, he also noted that a lecture on devices where developments and significant results are most likely to be expected in the coming decade.

Among them, for example, NASA’s telescope was built along with many others, which are already in operation today, and ELI is also included in the list of ten.

“I think these facts speak for themselves. It’s not about the Carpathian basin excelling in something or the number one research center between the Danube and the Tisza. It’s world class here,” said Gabor Szabo.

Laser research in practice

The research center’s high-performance lasers can be “rented” by researchers with associated services. For this, research-related project proposals must be submitted, which will be judged by a jury of international researchers as to whether they meet the criteria of high-quality science. Research projects deemed scientifically of sufficient quality and viable are given the green light, and these projects can be implemented at one of the centers.

Thanks to the financial contribution of the Member States, researchers with their scientific expertise pay for the free use of the infrastructure. The director of ELI in Szeged emphasized:

There was already a call for tenders in the summer, and as a result of the tests carried out by us, we are authors and co-authors of several publications, although we are still practically at the investment stage.

Stepping into ELI’s large-format, ultra-modern building, you immediately realize that this is a very different environment. One has the feeling of being in a world-renowned high-tech company. Upon exiting, the viewer already knows: this is the ELI life feeling.

Such a plan is not for one country but for the entire world

– Alan Weeks, Director General of ELI-ERIC responsible for the research network, stressed during the site visit.

Although the company is realized through an international collaboration, 80 percent of the investment costs are returned in the given region – noted Alan Weeks, who has already led many international research collaborations in his career. According to him, such an institution is especially encouraging to young people in deciding what they want to do at the beginning of their careers.

Such an investment will definitely not pay off in the short term. I would like to say that this is a strategic issue. Earlier, for example, France and Germany were able to invest on their own, and now it is also possible in Hungary, thanks to EU support.

– pointed to Alan Weeks, then added: there are about 40 projects of this size operating in the world, which are built for 10 years and then serve for 50-60 years.

Where is man in science?

According to Alan Weeks, it is great to focus only on science, but at the same time, working in such a company does not mean that it is only scientific work. A community that gives you an identity like no other. A total of more than 500 people from 41 countries work in Szeged and Prague, and the international campuses will also have a significant impact on history.

The young people who work here guide the universities and their communities with this sense of mission. As a result European lasers are far ahead of their American counterparts

In response to the question of how much of him is a physicist and how much of a manager, he called himself a leader and emphasized: managing a user facility is a special task, because there must always be world-class, sensitive equipment here. Available reliably to users.





During our visit, we also spoke to experimental physicists working at ELI in Szeged, who said they were honored to be able to work there, making their dream come true. They are dedicated to their work and passionate about their work, which is also their passion.

(Cover image: Peter Babajczyk / Index)