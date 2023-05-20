Index – Economy – Euros for vacation: you change so that you can only burn in the sun!

The forint exchange rate fluctuates like a fishing boat in the middle of Lake Balaton, so our experts do not advise you to think too long about the currency exchange date:

There has never been a better time to switch to the euro than now

– warns András Horváth, senior analyst at MBH Bank. According to the expert, the euro-forint exchange rate below 375 in recent days was favorable for currency exchange, and in his opinion, in the current environment, there is no need to wait any longer to buy. Euros.

Equilor Befektetési Zrt. Zoltán Varga, senior analyst of the confirmed, because he does not expect a price range significantly lower than the 365-375 range in the next period, but at the same time, after Thursday’s exchange rate volatility. -Friday, he points to minimal expectations.

Volatility (movement of the exchange rate – version) may be higher than usual in the coming weeks, so it is necessary to wait for a correction wave until the quote returns to the mentioned 365-375 band.

– The expert explained, and the HUF began to weaken as the interest rate meeting approached on Tuesday – the HUF rose by a tenth of a euro in three days. The MNB’s expected interest rate cut cycle may point in the direction of a weakening of the forint, but the global investment climate, an improvement in the current account and a decrease in the world market price of natural gas strengthened the Hungarian currency. At the time of writing our article, Friday evening, HUF 375 is 20 fils to one euro.

How to exchange Euros?

As exchange offices in the destination city may not accept forints, it is useful to transfer the planning ability here – Patrick Veres, self-care expert at GRANTIS, explained to the index.

Before the trip, we can more accurately estimate at home what exchange rate and other costs we can convert with each service provider, so we have time and opportunity to buy foreign currency at the best exchange rate.

The expert explained. At the same time, according to him, it is not worth waiting day and night for the “correct” exchange rate, and on average it is more effective: a few weeks or months before the trip, we start buying the selected foreign currency. Little by little, at regular intervals.

This way, we can avoid exchanging large sums at bad exchange rates as we buy at better and worse times. This gives us an average exchange rate higher than what most people who don’t deal with currency trading on a daily basis would expect.

Even a great family vacation can only win a few thousand forints with a good time, and of course even those few thousand forints are worth something.

– The expert explained why it is not worth focusing on finding the right exchange rate, which he illustrated with an example:

It’s not worth talking too much about According to a bank survey, Hungarians spent an average of 300,000 HUF on vacation last year. For those who can afford a vacation, inflation will require more money than that this year. For example, if we bought euros at HUF 369 in the last few days for a HUF 500,000 vacation, we would have received EUR 1,355. Converting the same amount at an exchange rate of HUF 376 yields approximately EUR 1,330, excluding expenses. The difference is 25 euros, which is now approximately HUF 9,400. Patrick Veres explained that this is the price per person for dinner at a popular tourist destination.

Today, it is relatively easy to find service providers who can transfer our money at favorable rates. Neobanks have been hugely successful, usually offering an exchange rate close to the average exchange rate at almost zero cost. The self-care specialist has already encountered situations where traditional money changers offered a better exchange rate.

You should also have money in your pocket

Although it is possible to pay by card almost everywhere in the countries preferred by Hungarians, here too it is worth diversifying payment solutions, so we should not only have one card, but also have some cash in case the card does not work. Not accepted – he warned Veres Patrick.

If you need money abroad and you choose an ATM, look for an ATM owned by the bank that holds your account, as financial institutions usually charge a discount fee for withdrawing money that is expensive if you transfer money within a banking family.

– said the expert. He said if you pay abroad through HUF debit or credit card, don’t be surprised that there will be no deduction at home while abroad. At the time of purchase, the bank will credit the amount to the account only at the current exchange rate at the time of purchase, but will release it later. The amount deducted from us will be calculated based on the exchange rate on the day of accounting.

You can win with the rest of the money

Zoltán Varga expects the euro-forint exchange rate to reach the 390-400 range by the end of the year as a result of interest rate cuts. If HUF 100,000 remains, i.e. EUR 268, is exchanged from Euro at an exchange rate of 373 and the exchange rate falls to 390, we can achieve an exchange rate gain of almost HUF 5,000 without calculating the exchange rate. Therefore, if you do away with the money left over from the vacation and transfer it only to forints, you can win, even if other investments will give you a higher profit.

