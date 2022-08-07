Index – Economy – Europe turns off the lights in the summer so we don’t freeze in the winter

Many European governments have started to introduce measures aimed at reducing energy consumption. Some have done this before, others are preparing now. Brussels wants Europe to save 45 billion cubic meters of gas. It does so out of necessity, not out of environmental awareness, as is clearly shown by the fact that the European Commission is accepting that many countries are restarting their coal-fired power plants.

The situation resembles the 1973 oil crisis. This triggered inflation, which ended a long period of economic growth. Central banks quickly raised interest rates. Richard Nixon, who was the president of the United States at the time, limited the speed of cars to 90 kilometers per hour, and in England, shop windows were darkened at night. It was then that summer was introduced and the International Energy Agency was created.

Hungary’s dependence on Russian gas is one of the most severe in the EU

Only the Hungarian government rejected the European agreement, but on August 1, many restrictions came into effect.

After the shutdown, the government issued some strategic shares Mole Sahahalombatta Refinery. Except for the general public, taxi drivers and farm machinery, everyone was excluded 480 forints from refuelingIncluding company cars.

The country’s gas reservoirs continue to fill up. However, full disclosure of strategic shares is not possible. Hungary currently has enough gas reserves for 2 months, which is enough for 4 months based on residential consumption.

The most important criterion is a Reduction of overhead Strong denial. Above-average consumers must pay the market price. For residential consumers, this is double the reduced price for electricity and seven times the reduced price for natural gas.

At the end of July, Foreign Minister Peter Szjardo He traveled to Russia, to discuss additional gas exports with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. By the way, Hungary’s dependence on Russian gas is one of the most severe in the entire EU.

All European countries save energy

El País is a Spanish daily newspaper collected it, what measures have been introduced in EU countries. We also show which European countries are tightening their belts.

Germany: According to calculations by the University of Bonn, where the largest European economy is highly dependent on Russian gas, closing gas pipelines would cause an economic downturn of between half and three percent. To mitigate this, heating of private swimming pools was prohibited in winter, and many cities (such as Berlin or Hanover) decided to turn off the lighting of buildings and monuments. The central government recommends that people take short showers, turn off lights at home or use bicycles instead of cars. Some municipalities turn off the hot water in their buildings and limit the temperature to 19 degrees.

France: President Emmanuel Macron is preparing decrees for the development of the energy economy plan, according to which energy consumption will be reduced by 10 percent over the next two years. No specific measures have been made public yet. Awaiting government action, cities such as Paris are already forcing shops to close their doors, and supermarkets have pledged to turn on their lights halfway before opening, and dim them by 30 percent during peak hours.

Italy: Here, for the time being, the consumption of public works should be controlled. They plan to control public lighting, close public offices early or turn off decorative lights at monuments. Many of these measures have already been implemented in cities such as Turin. In Rome, the lights of the Colosseum have already been turned off to call attention to the economy’s need.

Spain: Last Monday, the government approved the plan, which includes limiting the thermostats of public buildings (a maximum of 19 degrees for heating and a minimum of 27 degrees for air conditioning), closing the doors of establishments and closing shop windows after 10 p.m.

Benelux says: One of the important steps taken by the Belgian government is to extend the life of nuclear power plants by another ten years. They also announced an austerity plan in July without revealing many details. This includes increasing the capacity of the Zeebrugge LNG terminal to export gas to EU countries. For its part, the Netherlands launched a “You Can Switch” campaign in May to raise awareness of the need to reduce energy consumption, offering suggestions such as shorter showers or drying clothes. In Luxembourg, the government is preparing measures to promote savings in public buildings and is negotiating with employers on how to reduce consumption in companies.

Portugal: The plan, a joint venture between the Energy Agency and the Ministry of Environment, will be announced later this month. These include reduction of consumption in public buildings and awareness campaign.

Croatia: The Balkan country released recommendations for an energy saving guide this week. In public buildings, the maximum temperature is set at 21 degrees for heating and 25 degrees for air conditioning. Also, the public is requested to use LED bulbs and public transport.

Greece: The government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a plan to turn off 10 percent of public lights and turn off lights at monuments from three in the morning. As in Spain, they limit the minimum temperature of air conditioning to 27 degrees and ask that computers in offices be turned off at the end of the working day.

Finland: The state-run electricity supplier announced earlier this month that short power outages may be implemented to stabilize supply if problems occur during the cold months. As with Portugal, the specific plan will be announced later this month.

Denmark: Copenhagen adopted energy saving measures before the EU agreed on the social plan. Its goals include increasing the use of energy from renewable sources in public buildings and quadrupling the use of energy produced without fossil fuels.

Ireland: The country’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels has barely reached 3 percent. However, in April, a plan was launched to reduce the use of crude oil and natural gas, which account for 45 percent and 34 percent of the island nation’s energy use, respectively.

Baltic States: Three Nordic states have yet to publish austerity plans. Riga said the country could get through the winter with fuel from LNG terminals in neighboring Estonia and Lithuania.

Austria: Many cities, such as Linz, have already turned off the lights of monuments and bridges to save energy, while Vienna is looking for savings measures related to public lighting. This comes ahead of the central government announcing plans to encourage consumption reductions in households and businesses. In return, they reduce the price of electricity.

Poland: Moscow announced months ago that it would cut off gas from Warsaw. Polish officials said at the time that they were ready as contracts with Russia expire in September and that a gas pipeline bringing fuel from Norway would be operational by the end of the year. Mateusz Morawiecki’s government has not announced further plans, although the country has said it has been implementing an energy diversification plan since 2015 to avoid dependence on its eastern neighbours.

(Cover photo: Berlin Cathedral without light on August 5, 2022. Photo: Lizzie Neiser/Reuters)