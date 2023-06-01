June 1, 2023

Index – Economy – Another European country is beginning to prepare for a worst-case war scenario

“This is a front line, and it needs to be very strong. We need air and missile defense and a strengthened presence of the alliance in the region,” Nouceda declared after meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Vilnius on Tuesday.

Lithuania’s president also said, “Germany’s long-term commitment to Lithuania’s defense is essential to NATO’s entire Eastern bloc.” Lithuania, for its part, is ready to do everything to make German troops feel at home here, he said.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier promised German aid to Russian aggression against Lithuania.

The German president declared that Lithuanians “have an irrepressible desire for freedom and have resisted foreign rule and subjugation.” “We stand by each other. Their safety is also our safety,” he added.

Since last fall, Berlin has kept a reserve force in Germany ready in case Russia attacks Lithuania. Currently, only one German command post in Lithuania is stationed in the country with twenty soldiers, weapons and equipment.

Another 760 German soldiers are stationed in Lithuania as part of a NATO combat unit led by the Bundeswehr, MTI reported.

