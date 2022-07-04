Index – Economics – There is no guarantee that Switzerland will always have enough gas

For the first time, Swiss Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung that Switzerland’s businesses will be able to control what form of energy they need for their operations in the event of an intermittent energy supply. He added that the Swiss government cannot guarantee that it will always have enough gas to ensure their operation.

Switzerland gets its natural gas through trading centers in neighboring countries, so supply issues in its neighbors will also affect it. Gas demand in Alpine country is relatively low, accounting for approximately 15 percent of total energy consumption. According to Swiss government data, about 42 percent of the gas is used to heat homes, with the remainder used in the industry, service and transportation sectors. He wrote that their economy depends on imports of both oil and gas Reuters.

Therefore, no one can guarantee that there will always be enough gas for everyone

Somaruka said on Sunday For the SonntagsZeitung.

On Wednesday, the Swiss government presented its plans for dealing with winter natural gas shortages, and revealed that they will decide in favor of gas supplies if other measures do not yield results.

According to the energy minister, if gas and electricity shortages develop in Switzerland, the proceeds will first be distributed to businesses.

According to Sommaruga, “initially there will be restrictions on escalators or neon signs”, adding that the Swiss government will restrict home use only as a last resort.

Switzerland encourages regions, which play the role of districts or regions, to invest more in expanding biogas, solar, wind and hydropower capacity.

Due to disruptions in supply chains, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine, the Swiss government is considering increasing emergency food reserves to avoid future shortages of coffee, grains and sugar.

It’s also worth knowing that Germany started building the second phase of the three-tier emergency gas project in June after Russia cut gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

(Cover photo: Tanks with natural gas at a storage facility of Erdgas Ostschweiz AG in Switzerland on March 5, 2022. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann / File Photo / Reuters)