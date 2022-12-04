Index – Economics – Can the Four-Day Work Week Really Work? Here is the answer!

Not only abroad, but also in some domestic companies – on a trial basis – as we reported earlier A four-day work week has already been introduced. Regarding the result AbroadAs well as in this country, it was reported that The effort worked.

The Financial Times now reports that the half-year trial program involving 70 companies and around 3,300 workers will soon end in the UK.

The project started in June and will officially end on December 6. The trial was initiated by a non-profit organization fighting for a four-day work week, 4 Day Week Global.

The results of the experiment will be evaluated in detail by researchers from three universities – the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge and Boston College, who will examine whether the productivity of employees increased as a result of the shortening of the working week and their productivity. Well-being has improved.

The Financial Times In anticipation of this, he interviewed employees and employers of four companies. The operations of the four companies were significantly different: they included a fast-food restaurant, a telecommunications company, a software development company, and a financial services company.

A difficult transition

In the financial institution, the transition to a four-day work week brought about significant changes in the work process. Among other things, they encouraged their employees to plan their agendas more efficiently and reduce their various meetings (this is also the case in other companies: for example, the manager of a development company reduced the time spent in meetings from 20 to 10 hours. , and sometimes listens to what was said in company meetings on audio recordings).

In the fast food restaurant, the work schedule was also changed to ensure that the most important tasks were completed within the reduced working hours. Workers were asked to keep a diary of how much productivity increased during the shortened workweek. In this company

An employee who could not adapt to the new work schedule, which was improved to a four-day week, left the company instead.

The development agency pointed out that it took a long time for the company to switch to the new system. They joked that in the past six months, some had to work six days a week for this – but in the end they succeeded.

The telecom company (a small company with local interests) almost turned the story around. They considered a rule that anyone who couldn’t achieve the same performance in four days would have to return to a five-day work schedule the following month.

In the end, they did not implement this condition only because they realized that performance in many areas of the company (for example, in marketing) could not be properly measured.

Not just a holiday

John Boyce, CIPD’s labor market expert, put it this way: The success or failure of the four-day working week depends on it

Can employees increase their productivity by 25 percent?

The expert admitted that in many cases this is difficult to achieve. As for the businesses, some of them admitted that they focused too much on the indicators, but the four-day work week brought about changes in other areas as well.

For example, at a fast-food restaurant, employees were more willing to participate in voluntary, non-mandatory on-the-job training than before. In addition, customer feedback has also become significantly more positive, and unexcused “absences” by employees as a result of the four-day work week have become rare. However, in the meantime, they came to the conclusion that a four-day work week wouldn’t work in the middle of the tourist season, so they reverted to the original system (although they switched to 24-hour work weeks at the beginning of winter).

They more or less came to the conclusion that in a financial institution, a four-day work week could produce roughly the same results in less time than before. It’s true that some of the workers there said they made phone calls or Zoom meetings even on their days off. This is also typical of a development company where 43 percent of employees work more than 32 hours per week (although most of them exceed the maximum of 2 hours).

The aforementioned expert evaluation of the pilot program will be available in a report to be released next February. As for the companies surveyed by the Financial Times:

Three of the four said they would still be on a four-day work schedule after the show.

In general, companies rated the changed work schedule as bringing both advantages and disadvantages, but more of the former than the latter.

(Cover image by Richard Poole/WPA Poole/Getty Images)