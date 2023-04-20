Index – Domestic – Wizz Air introduces a major innovation

The airline announced the new service in an email to its customers. hvg.hu According to It was written in the letter

MultiPass requires you to pay a certain amount every month, in exchange for which you can use different flights of the airline.

The service is first being tested on flights to Poland and Italy, but the company is yet to announce the exact price of the multipass.

After paying the fare the subscribers are basically called tokens which are available for specific flights. Vis Air on his website They have already released a small information in this regard, in which it is pointed out that token holders will only have to pay for the flight if one wants to carry extra baggage.

Until now, such a service was used by airlines only in rare cases, but there are some examples of it. In 2020, for example, TAP Portugal introduced Such a service, on a trial basis under the name Flight Pass, can use unlimited flights from or to Lisbon and from Porto or Porto – albeit at a very steep price, the pass costs 2,400 euros and 3,400 a month. Euros for two months. Before them, Norwegian Widero tested something similar for their domestic flights for the equivalent of about $600 per month.