May 31, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Domestic – Russia is preparing to attack from many directions

Arzu 30 mins ago 1 min read

In three areas, Russian troops may be preparing for a major offensive in Ukraine. Ukrainian Armed Forces civil servants said on Facebook that opposition forces were preparing for a possible offensive in Slobosansk, Slavyansk and Limansk.

According to the staff, the enemy has long been preparing to attack in the direction of Slobogansk. Ukrainian intelligence believes

Russian soldiers have recently explored possible avenues of progress in this area.

They also carry weapons, military equipment and other war equipment from Russia.

They are made in Slaviansk and Lymansk

At the second focal point of the attack, in Slaviansky, according to military observations, troops are gradually being re-deployed. It is preparing for another large-scale attack on Izzym-Parvenkovo ​​and Izzym-Slaviansk. They added: Kurulka had already tried to launch an offensive, but the Ukrainian army was able to repel the attack, so they retreated to previously occupied positions.

A reconstruction is also underway in Limansky, the third alleged attack point. They say the Russians were trying to explore optimal ways of making progress through water barriers.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shows a map showing where and from what direction they will attack in the coming days.

(Cover image: f A cauldron rises on May 30, 2022 in the city of Chevrolet. Photo: ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

See also  Many years later, it was revealed that a Kansas woman was leading a group of women armed with machine guns in the Islamic State.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Index – Abroad – The situation is getting worse with the overgrowth of cats

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

A city is on the verge of collapse, the Russians are getting ready for something again near the Ukrainian border – our war news on Monday

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Monday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Domestic – Russia is preparing to attack from many directions

30 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

We have hundreds of blockchain patents – but regulation won’t let us get involved in crypto – Bitcoin News Regulatory

32 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Johnny Depp receives a warm welcome at the Royal Albert Hall in London

35 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Cloud forecasts show where the sky would be ideal for a possible meteor shower or meteor storm

47 mins ago Izer