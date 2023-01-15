Index – Domestic – Miklós Gáspar Tamás passed away

He was born in Transylvania on November 28, 1948, graduated in philosophy from Cluj-Napoca in 1972, and moved to Hungary in 1978. As a young intellectual, he ran into trouble with both Romanian and Hungarian communist internal security. As he often said: In Romania, he was persecuted for what he refused to do, and in Hungary for what he did.

With the former, he referred to his formless disobedience to the authorities, and with the latter, to more specific (and certainly illegal) resistance organizations. But really both are for the same thing; To the relentless defense of intellectual freedom.

This characteristic defined his career even after the democratic transition, and no power pole or school of thought claimed it as their own—indeed, they all read it.

They didn’t ask, but they asked.

Even (perhaps mostly) those who fired him from one or another workplace.

Miklós Tamás Gáspár — not a volunteer world traveler — has done research in Paris, Berlin, Washington, and Vienna, taught at Yale, Oxford, and New York’s Columbia University (among others), and lectured around the world for decades. His books and articles have been translated into more than ten languages.

In October 2022 He spoke first Openly about his serious illness. He is the father of four children.

TGM’s Journey: From Utopias to Action

Röpke later became a member of parliament; He had to try to find out that his path had not led him. On the other hand, this TGM road may have seemed classy from a worldview, and has been criticized countless times.

For example, while in the 1980s he advocated the abolition of false social hierarchies under left-wing anarchism, in the early 1990s he was already flirting with the libertarian right. A minimal state may be less oppressive, without traditional higher education and maintenance, to say nothing of a viable civilization anyway. A sovereign, being a very well-read person, knows.

We deny it, theatrical intellectual gestures are not far from him either. For example, at the beginning of the millennium, he published the path of both left and right in his statements (Say goodbye to the left – 1989; Say goodbye to the right? – 1994), he finally rested under the warm umbrella of social democracy, largely resigned to the blessing of capitalism, and now “only” focuses on subsequent corrections of inequality. The need for a revolutionary re-basing was temporarily suppressed by him as little work of conscience at this time, although theories also became action; TGM spoke frequently on public policy issues.

According to his final worldview synthesis, modern (Scandinavian type if you will) social democracy may be suitable for managing the absurd consequences of capitalism for a while, but in the meantime we need to renew a comprehensive, Marxist critique of the social, economic and state. organizational processes. Of course, he’s not incidentally referring to some kind of Stalinist/Qatarist revival, for whom socialism is just state capitalism put together by ignorant, cowardly and/or dishonest people.

2021, counterargument His collected volume is actually an anthology

He traces the self-loathing of capitalism directly to the visceral anti-communism of our time.

We are fueled by the fury of hopelessness, and poor Marx is insecure enough to be little more than a great punching bag. Meanwhile, of course, today’s capitalist states are becoming more and more totalitarian, as the anti-capitalist left has disappeared ideologically and organizationally everywhere. The final great task is not ideological, but anthropological, or even more so: self-knowledge. We must be honest with ourselves, with ourselves, and with each other. About our own frustrations and our true human needs and desires.

Grief and Hope: Justice, Pessimism, Humanity

Miklós Tamás Gáspar’s work is never unpredictable, but it is also very consistent: he is perhaps the last honest emotionalist in our country. – in a hyper-practical world. Ultimately, his spiritual and moral standing always came from his sensitivity and empathy.

Although the complete rejection of birthrights and artificial privileges was a fundamental impulse rather than a mature social image in the anarchist era, it was already driven during his conservative-liberal detour, when he believed in emancipatory power. Institute of Traditional Knowledge. A desire for a world where everyone is at least a little more decent. It didn’t matter if it was utopian or nostalgic, the emotional drive remained the same.

Later, as a persistent chronicler of social injustices, he believed that if equality was not possible in the short term, at least equal respect should be accorded to all. He really didn’t care Nor with the criticisms of orthodox Marxists – according to whom all identity politics is a diversion that diverts attention from the fundamental problem of wealth inequalities that must be largely consciously eliminated – because something Until then Must finish. After all, a person with a large letter is better.

More generally, even during the Covid lockdowns, he faintly wondered how the average citizen of the modern West was able to experience the suffering, death and grief of millions as a series of bureaucratic measures.

as if A sense of belonging In this little horse race of ours he would have completely disappeared and become cosmic.

No, there was any crime in that, because the stakes are so high, but the outcome so low. Ideological failures hurt him deeply. For example, those Socialism vs Capitalism In a historic battle, the labor movement was a tragic loser, in a political and cultural sense, whose achievements still define our daily lives; From universal suffrage to women’s equality to paid leave.

Or the egalitarian movements that demanded universal suffrage precisely to ensure the radical control of capitalism forever, the proletariat became, by comparison, the most reliable support for right-wing populism and fascist state capitalism. Well, maybe people aren’t inherently nice, but you still have to love them. You should try to love them.

In this way, his sense of responsibility was sometimes more enthusiastic, sometimes more patient, sometimes more disappointed, but still in his old age. His disbelief It also had the effect of a cry for help from an unsubstantiated public thinker rather than a resigned, final resignation. With his contrived end-of-the-world predictions, he seemed to be checking to see if there were any good feelings left.

Miklos Gaspar Thomas is an incorrigible humanist who needs no correction. It never broke.

(Cover photo: János Bődey / Index)