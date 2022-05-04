Index – Domestic – Hungary turned to Brussels for help due to the refugee crisis

In a letter to the European Commission, the countries that have received the most Ukrainian refugees so far have asked for financial assistance and more flexible spending rules: Hungary, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland. , Romania and Slovakia.

The request was signed by the finance ministers of the respective member states or the ministers responsible for EU finance, Mihali Varga and Jerkeli Gulias on behalf of Hungary.

Together with ten countries, we have requested financial assistance from the European Commission to deal with the refugee situation in Ukraine.

– Finance Minister Mihali Varga wrote on social media.

It faces unprecedented challenges

So far, more than 5.3 million Ukrainian refugees have come to our countries, half of them children.

– Included in the explanatory note.

Governments across the EU say they face unprecedented challenges: high inflation and rising energy prices, and the continued influx of refugees are making the social security system difficult.

The labor shortage throughout the region has become even more significant, especially in the construction and transport sectors, with many workers returning to Ukraine to fight. For this reason, it is recommended that the remaining resources and 5% of the funds from the 2014-2020 budget be used to deal with the effects of war in the 2027 cycle. Hungarian nation.

Under current EU law, all Ukrainian citizens are entitled to security, education, social benefits and all other member states. Job opportunity.

Hospital maintenance alone will cost two billion euros

The total cost of the refugee crisis is estimated at 54 billion crowns, or 847.8 billion forks, some of which is expected to be funded by the European Commission, according to Czech government estimates.

The Poles have already asked for help because, in addition to their strength, they are trying to accommodate most of the war survivors because their hospital costs alone are 2 2 billion.

Already two weeks ago, the same member states, with the exception of Croatia, sought the help of the European Commission, proposing to address the situation in 14 points in their letter.

The latest UN 5.5 million people Has so far left Ukraine.

3.2 million to Poland

846 thousand to Romania

540 thousand people came to Hungary

After us, most of them leave the war-torn country and go to Moldova and then to Slovakia.

