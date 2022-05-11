Index – Domestic – Gundel Gábor Takács reveals why he has not spoken publicly in recent times

Fruzsina Skrabski and Gábor Gundel Takács are Szemlek’s magazines. Web lightGuests of the channel. Gabor Kundel Takaux repeatedly expressed his views on Hungarian public life last year, but these appearances disappeared after his article on family. Commenting on this, Kundor Kundel Thaksin said:

I realized that there was no point in fighting anymore in this context and told myself not to talk until the election. Because I don’t think it makes sense.

The journalist-presenter called this simple defense involving his family, and he had to think of some things that would go backwards.

Most people do not read the original content

According to Gábor Gábel Takács, there are some harsh reactions, but other types of people only comment on the topic without reading the articles. The third level is that one person responds to another online site but does not start a conversation or express a disagreement, but

He practically sweeps the floor with me, telling me everything, expressions of anger and intolerance.

Meanwhile, most people do not read the original content from which the reaction came.

Gabor Kundal Docs has been living with his first wife for over thirty years and they have three children, the classic type of family, “I was brave enough to write that this is a family. The most important question needs to be simplified, because family means a lot to a lot of people.”

On the other hand, the article “Bring the phone to talk for a while” became a serious debate and finally realized that there was no point in fighting further in this media and not talking until the election.

