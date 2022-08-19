Index – Domestic – Gazprom shuts down Nord Stream at end of August

Between August 31 and September 2, Gazprom wrote that natural gas transportation on the North Stream 1 pipeline will stop due to maintenance. Reuters. According to the news agency, once the maintenance is completed, it will resume with a daily transport capacity of 33 million cubic meters. However, at this time, the Russian company transported only 20 percent of the total capacity of 167 million cubic meters per day through the pipeline.

“After completion of the works and in the absence of technical failure of the unit, gas supply will return to the level of 33 million cubic meters per day,” the notification said. The German company has yet to confirm this to Reuters, although the Russians say they are carrying out maintenance in collaboration with Siemens.

Most recently, there was a two-week delivery gap in July due to maintenance.

The news agency reported The shutdown could further disrupt Europe’s gas supply. Gazprom previously cited the need to repair other compressors. The continent fears that Russia could completely stop shipping during the winter heating season.

