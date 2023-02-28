Index – Belfold – Reveals what’s behind periodic drug shortages

According to the index, during this season of upper respiratory diseases, there was a lack of stock of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical products used for cold-origin diseases in many domestic pharmacies. Several Budapest pharmacies with high traffic reported to our magazine

Fever and pain relievers, antibiotics for some children and adults, and cough suppressants, no delivery for weeks.

In some pharmacies you can find hot drink powders that are considered national shortages, but these are usually pharmacies with small revenues. They added: “There were similar disruptions before the coronavirus pandemic as production stopped in December.

At the same time, they emphasized that they were able to provide patients with different products containing the same active ingredient in each period and in each case. Tamás Bense, a pediatrician in Esztergom, told our newspaper that the pharmacists consulted with him over the phone and were able to recommend a more suitable alternative to the medical treatment of the disease.

The war also affected the pharmaceutical industry

When asked, OGYÉI referred to their previous reports that periodic stock shortages were a problem across Europe.

Packaging materials for some pharmaceutical products were shipped from Ukraine, due to war disruptions in supply, and the energy crisis also affected the pharmaceutical industry.

National Chief Pharmacist El Koulali Zacharias said on public television. He said many manufacturers had outsourced the supply of raw materials to Asia and imports from there were hampered by the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus.

The head of the National Association of Hungarian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, David Kreskovits, previously reported to our newspaper that additional burdens were placed on the shoulders of manufacturers. “In 2022, prices of raw materials will rise by 40-60 percent, transport costs will increase by 500 percent, and add to this a weak forint exchange rate and high inflation,” said the head of MAGYOSZ.

“Due to masks and other epidemiological measures, there was a low demand for products used to treat upper respiratory diseases, manufacturers adapted to this, however, the triple epidemic of the current season created an increased demand,” described Zacharias El Koulali. .

There are 1,541 items missing from the OGYÉI website, more than 400 of which were added to the list last year. More than 90 percent of these are replaceable items. The National Chief Pharmacist has no reason to worry as no one has been left without treatment so far and the soon-to-come deliveries could re-stabilize the market.

Within two weeks, a large shipment of antibiotics containing amoxicillin will arrive in our country

Zakarias El Koulali revealed. OGYÉI recently authorized the import of nearly 50,000 boxes of fever and pain relievers for children from abroad, which also contributes to domestic stock stabilization.

(Cover Image: Tibor Rosta / MTI)