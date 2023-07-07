“We call on the Kiev regime to exercise responsibility and exercise influence over their ‘wards’ to avoid a large-scale catastrophe. Due to the Western ruling elite’s failures on the battlefield, Kiev is eager to create a pretext for deploying NATO forces to Ukraine, thereby turning the regional conflict into World War III. ” said Anatoly Antonov. For Newsweek.

American and European citizens are not ready to march in orderly formation to the hell that the Zelensky government is dragging the entire planet into.

he added.

Antonov’s comments came as Russian and Ukrainian officials accused each other of planning an attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. In a public address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the explosives-like materials had been found “perhaps to simulate an attack by the Russians on the power plant”.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, did not confirm the claim, but she also expressed concern about tensions surrounding the nuclear plant.

“Continued Russian military aggression on a nuclear power plant carries risks. And when it comes to a nuclear power plant, there should be no fighting,” he noted.

The Russian ambassador described as “ridiculous” any reports that Russia was preparing a provocation against a nuclear power plant it controls.

According to him, the Russian side is already used to this type of communication. According to him, the difference now is that “the stakes have gone up significantly this time”.

“Europe’s nuclear security is at risk,” noted Anatoly Antonov.

