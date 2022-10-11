Index – Abroad – Zelensky: What’s coming now will be very painful for Russia

local time for the first rockets They attacked the city at 8 am, according to available information, the Russians fired missiles in at least three waves. The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs reports at least 11 dead He knew that 87 people were injured. According to the Ukrainian military, the Russians fired nearly half a hundred rockets, 43 of which were neutralized by air defenses. Ukrainian president says Russians deliberately attacked Kyiv during morning rush hour.

Vladimir Putin later confirmed that the Russian military had indeed carried out the strike and threatened Ukrainians.

No one doubts that Russia will hit hard if the Ukrainian authorities continue to organize terrorist attacks

Vladimir Putin insisted at a meeting of the Russian National Security Council on Monday.

The President has classified it as an act of terrorism There was an explosion on the Crimea bridgeand directly blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Such attacks may also happen in the future

“Vladimir Putin or one of his military leaders was expected to speak about the attacks on Kiev in the next few days. This is certainly a valuable loss for Russia, especially after Russian news reported that President Putin called an extraordinary national security meeting on Monday after the weekend bridge bombing in Crimea. President Putin acknowledged the order. He told the code Gyorgy Máté Vigóczki, Russia Researcher at the MCC Geopolitics Workshop.

The bomb attack also carries the message that Russia has the means to retaliate, the expert added. And he’s not afraid to use them. Vladimir Putin has also previously said he is not afraid to deploy nuclear weapons if the geopolitical situation calls for it.

The Russian military can also use kamikazetrons

Anton Herachenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, wrote on his social media page that the center of Kiev had been attacked by suicide bombers. In another post showing burnt cars, Herachenko also wrote that he believed the strike was carried out by drones:

Drone attack in center of Kiev. pic.twitter.com/hnnWxiGPqN — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 10, 2022

According to the former Russian president, it was a “warm-up”.

“The missile attack on Kyiv has begun,” he said on Monday Dmitry Medvedev Former President of Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

First chapter is over. There will be more

– In his opinion, the noted politician pointed out that the current Ukrainian government is “a Nazi political regime that poses a constant, direct, open threat to Russia.”

Zelensky sent a message to the Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that his country was not alarmed by Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities that killed scores of people.

“Ukraine cannot be stopped,” Zelensky said in a video shared on social media. He promised to “make the battlefield more painful” for Russian troops.

Ukraine called Russia a “terrorist state” at the UN meeting.

(Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on April 4, 2022. Photo: Ronaldo Schemid / AFP)